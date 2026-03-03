Was China Involved In Pahalgam Terror Attack? NIA Makes Big Revelation, Traces GoPro Used For ‘Pre-Attack Recon’ To Chinese Distributor

The Pahlgam terror attack that took place last year in May is back in the news with a new development that links a GoPro camera used during the attack to China. According to reports, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has traced a GoPro Hero 12 Black camera, suspected to have been used in the April 22 terror attack at Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam last year, to a distributor in China. The anti-terror agency has now approached Beijing for judicial assistance to gather further details about the device.

An application filed by the NIA before a Jammu court, seeking issuance of a Letter Rogatory (LR), a formal judicial request to a foreign country for assistance in obtaining evidence, revealed the development.

Court Permits Issuance of Letter Rogatory In Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Jammu court on Monday issued an order allowing the NIA to issue the LR to Chinese authorities after examining the agency’s request.

According to the court order, the camera is a “crucial electronic device” in the investigation.

“During the course of investigation of aforesaid case, various material objects and electronic devices connected with conspiracy and execution of said terrorist attack have been examined. One such crucial electronic device is a GoPro Hero 12 Black Camera, bearing serial No.C3501325471706 which is relevant for establishing pre-attack reconnaissance, movement and operational preparation of terrorist module involved in Pahalgam attack,” the order stated.

The device, investigators believe, could help establish details related to reconnaissance, movement, and operational preparation carried out by the terrorist module behind the Pahalgam attack.

GoPro’s Supply Chain Traced to China

As part of its probe, the NIA had approached GoPro’s manufacturer in the Netherlands to obtain information about the device’s supply chain and activation details.

GoPro B.V. informed the agency that the camera, “was supplied to AE Group International Limited, a distributor based in the People’s Republic of China; and was activated on January 30, 2024 at Dongguan, People’s Republic of China.”

The manufacturer further clarified that it does not maintain downstream transaction records or end-user details of the device.

According to the court order, “the manufacturer has further stated that it does not possess downstream transaction details or end-user records of the said device. The activation, initial use and commercial trail of the said device lie within the territorial jurisdiction of the People’s Republic of China, and the information necessary to trace the purchaser, end-user and associated technical records can only be obtained through judicial assistance of the Chinese authorities, hence the application.”

With activation and commercial records falling within Chinese jurisdiction, the NIA informed the court that only Chinese authorities could provide the necessary purchaser and technical data. The court subsequently permitted issuance of the LR to China.

The Pahalgam Terror Attack

The April 22 attack at Baisaran Meadow in Pahalgam left 26 people dead, most of them tourists. The assault was carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists.

In retaliation for the Pahalgam attack, the Indian Armed Forces launched precision strikes on May 7 under ‘Operation Sindoor’.

The operation targeted nine locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). These included headquarters and training centres of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed, from where terror attacks against India were planned and directed.

