WATCH: After Macron, Turkey’s Erdogan Stopped By Police To Make Way For Trump’s Motorcade In New York, Video Goes Viral

New York police briefly stopped Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to clear the way for US President Donald Trump’s motorcade, according to video footage from the scene. The incident happened as Erdogan was leaving the United Nations headquarters, where he is attending the 80th UN General Assembly.

In the video, Erdogan and his security team can be seen waiting as officers blocked their path. The Turkish leader appeared visibly annoyed as police held back his convoy until Trump’s motorcade passed.

This is not the first time a world leader faced such delays during the high-profile UN gathering. Recently, French President Emmanuel Macron was stopped by police in a similar situation. Macron was halted on a barricaded street near his diplomatic mission. Rather than just waiting, he called Trump directly and joked, “Guess what, I’m waiting in the street because everything is frozen for you.”

A video of the moment went viral, showing police apologising but refusing to let Macron pass until Trump’s motorcade had cleared. The incident came shortly after Macron announced France’s recognition of Palestinian statehood, a decision Trump criticised as a “reward for Hamas.” The two leaders also exchanged comments on Gaza, though Trump praised Macron’s efforts on Ukraine and referred to him as a “friend for a long time.”

High security is a standard part of the UN General Assembly in New York. Every year, streets near the UN headquarters are frequently closed or restricted to ensure smooth movement for visiting heads of state and government officials. Motorcades of top leaders are given priority, sometimes causing brief delays for others.

