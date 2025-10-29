LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon amitabh bachchan Afghanistan news Nicest Looking Guy Bangladesh news russian spy Chani Nattan banks amazon
LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju

Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju

South Korea welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, 29 October 2025. Lee's office said that in recognition of Trump's role as a "peacemaker" on the Korean peninsula, he was awarded the "Grand Order of Mugunghwa", which is named after South Korea's national flower, a pink hibiscus also known as the Rose of Sharon in English.

Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju

Published By: Shubhi
Last updated: October 29, 2025 12:47:56 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju

South Korea welcomed U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday with a replica gold crown and awarded him with the “Grand Order of Mugunghwa”, the country’s highest decoration, the presidential office said.

Trump Arrives in South Korea on Final Leg of Asia Tour

Trump landed in South Korea on the final leg of a trip through Asia that also saw stops in Malaysia and Japan, with high-profile trade talks expected with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Chinese President Xi Jinping. U.S. and South Korean warplanes escorted Air Force One on approach, and on the tarmac, a South Korean military band greeted Trump with a rendition of “YMCA,” and guns fired a salute.

Lee Jae Myung Seeks Trade Concessions and Praises Trump’s Diplomacy

Lee is hoping to win concessions from Trump in drawn-out negotiations aimed at lowering U.S. tariffs on South Korea, and has wooed the U.S. president by praising his outreach to North Korea. Lee’s office said that in recognition of Trump’s role as a “peacemaker” on the Korean peninsula, he was awarded the “Grand Order of Mugunghwa”, which is named after South Korea’s national flower, a pink hibiscus also known as the Rose of Sharon in English.

Trump Receives the Grand Order of Mugunghwa

“I’d like to wear it right now,” Trump said when presented with the glittering award. A South Korean official said he was the first U.S. president to receive the honor. During his first term, Trump held a series of summits with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un before the talks broke down as Pyongyang surged ahead with developing its nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Trump Reiterates Invitation to Kim Jong Un

On Wednesday, Trump repeated his invitation to meet Kim again, but so far, North Korea has not commented on his latest overtures. Lee and Trump met at a museum in the city of Gyeongju, a quiet tourist town filled with historic tombs and palaces from its time as the capital of the ancient Silla kingdom, which ruled about a third of the Korean peninsula until the 9th century.

Symbolic Gift: Replica of Golden Cheonmachong Crown

Trump was gifted a replica of the golden Cheonmachong crown. The delicate original, which was found in a tomb in Gyeongju, features towering gold prongs and dangling leaf shapes.

“This symbolizes the history of Silla, which maintained a long-term era of peace on the Korean Peninsula, and a new era of peaceful coexistence and common growth on the Korean Peninsula that the United States and South Korea will work together for.” The leaders had a working lunch that included Thousand Island salad dressing, in what Lee’s office said was a nod to Trump’s “success story in his hometown of New York.” Also on the menu were unspecified local specialties, according to President Trump’s preferences.”

Diplomatic Challenges in Gyeongju During Trump’s Visit

Gyeongju is not typically the scene for such international events, and foreign diplomats complained of difficulties booking rooms, finding suitable venues for meetings, and having to move staff from Seoul.

On Wednesday, South Korea’s Foreign Ministry disputed reports of room shortages, saying only about half the available accommodation in the area was booked.

(Inputs from Reuters)

First published on: Oct 29, 2025 12:43 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: air-force-oneAsia TourCheonmachong crownCyclone Monthadiplomatic eventdonald trumpGrand Order of MugunghwaGyeongjuhome-hero-pos-13kim jong unlee jae-myungnorth koreapeace on Korean Peninsulapresidential visitRose of SharonseoulSilla kingdomsouth koreatrade talks

RELATED News

Trump’s Big Praise For ‘Killer’ Modi, Calls Him ‘Nicest Looking Guy’

Pakistan’s Big ISI Move, Spy Cell Set Up Inside Dhaka High Commission As Bangladesh, Pakistan Boost Defence Ties

Shocking Revelations: Former Russian ‘Sex Spy’ Exposes How Agents Are Trained To Seduce ‘Silicon Valley Nerds’

Shots Fired Outside Punjabi Singer Chani Nattan’s Home, Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Claims Responsibility, Here’s What We Know

Hurricane Melissa: Record-Breaking Category 4 Storm Batters Jamaica, Heads Towards Cuba, Mass Evacuations Underway

LATEST NEWS

ENG-W VS SA-W 1st Semifinal Live Streaming: When, Where and How to watch England vs South Africa ODI Women’s World Cup 2025 Match live telecast on TV, Mobile Apps and Online Barsapara Stadium

Is Enrique Iglesias Collaborating With Shah Rukh Khan? Here Is What We Know

Bike Taxi Driver Case: Chennai Man Arrested For Raping Woman, Later Drops Her Home

Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju

Diljit Dosanjh Gets Big Threat From Khalistani Terror Group For Touching Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet, But What Is The Controversy

Cyclone Montha Brings Heavy Rain to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, IMD Issues Alert

Emraan Hashmi Defends Haq, Calls It a Women-Centric Film Without Religious Agenda

Who Is Alba Baptista? Chris Evans’ Wife and Rising Star Who Just Welcomed Baby Girl Alma

Watch Video: President Droupadi Murmu Takes Sortie In Rafale Fighter Jet At Ambala Air Force Base

Adani Green Energy Shares Soar 10% After Stellar Q2 Results And Renewable Push

Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju
Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju
Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju
Watch: South Korea Welcomes Trump with Gold Crown and Nation’s Top Award in Gyeongju

QUICK LINKS