Watch: ‘Refused To Pay For Fuel’: Hindu Petrol Pump Worker Crushed To Death In Bangladesh While Trying To Stop Senior BNP Leader’s SUV

A 30-year-old Hindu petrol pump worker was crushed to death in Bangladesh’s Rajbari district after he tried to stop an SUV from leaving without paying for fuel. The vehicle is registered in the name of a former senior leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), according to police.

Fuel Payment Dispute Turns Fatal in Rajbari

The victim, Ripon Saha, was working at Karim Filling Station in the Goalanda Mor area when the incident occurred around 4:30 am on Friday, police said. A black SUV arrived at the petrol pump and filled fuel worth around Tk 5,000 (approximately Rs 3,710).

According to police and eyewitnesses, when the driver allegedly attempted to leave the petrol pump without paying for the fuel, Saha stood in front of the vehicle to stop it. The SUV allegedly ran over him and fled the scene, killing him on the spot.

Police to File Murder Case, SUV Seized

Confirming the incident, Rajbari Sadar Police chief Khondakar Ziaur Rahman said a murder case will be filed.

“The worker stood in front of the car after they refused to pay for fuel, and they ran him over before fleeing,” Rahman told local media.

Police later seized the SUV and arrested both the vehicle owner and the driver.

SUV Linked to Former Senior BNP Leader

The SUV is registered in the name of Abul Hashem alias Sujan (55), a contractor by profession. Police said Hashem previously served as the treasurer of the BNP’s Rajbari district unit and as president of the district Jubo Dal, the party’s youth wing.

The driver, Kamal Hossain (43), has also been taken into custody for questioning.

Incident Highlights Growing Concerns Over Minority Safety

The killing has sparked renewed concern over the safety of Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, especially with general elections scheduled for February 12.

The Bangladesh Hindu Buddhist Christian Unity Council (BHBCUC) expressed grave concern over what it described as a rise in communal violence ahead of the polls, alleging that such attacks are aimed at intimidating minority voters.

The council said it recorded 51 incidents of communal violence in December 2025 alone.

Series of Attacks on Hindu Community

The death of Ripon Saha is the latest in a series of violent incidents targeting Hindus across Bangladesh in recent months.

According to reports cited by PTI:

A Hindu jeweller, Prantosh Sarkar, was shot in Narshingdi on December 2

Amrit Mondal was lynched in Rajbari on December 24

Hindu men were reportedly hacked, burned, or shot in districts including Jessore, Rangpur, Naogaon and Palash

In another incident, Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu garment factory worker, was beaten to death by a mob in Mymensingh after being accused of blasphemy, according to BBC Bangla.

India Raises Concern Over Minority Treatment

India has also criticised Bangladesh over the treatment of minorities, particularly Hindus. New Delhi warned against attempts to downplay attacks as personal disputes, saying such narratives only embolden extremist elements.

As per the 2022 Bangladesh census, Hindus constitute about 7.95 per cent of the population, numbering approximately 13.13 million.

