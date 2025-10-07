LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch: ‘She Should See A Doctor’, Trump Calls Greta Thunberg ‘A Troublemaker’ After Israel Deportation

US President Donald Trump mocked Greta Thunberg after Israel deported her with other Gaza flotilla activists, calling her a “troublemaker” with anger issues who should “see a doctor.” Thunberg, welcomed in Athens, accused Israel of committing genocide.

Trump reignites feud with Greta Thunberg, calling her a “troublemaker” (Photo: UN, Canva modified)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 7, 2025 05:00:37 IST

US President Donald Trump restarted his feud with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg, calling her “just a troublemaker” after she was deported from Israel along with hundreds of other pro-Palestinian activists.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump said, “She has an anger management problem. I think she should see a doctor. If you ever watch her for a young person, she’s so angry. She’s so crazy. You can have her.”

The remarks came after Israel expelled Thunberg and 170 other activists who were part of the Global Sumud Flotilla, an aid convoy that attempted to break the naval blockade on Gaza. Thunberg, 22, was among 479 people arrested by Israeli forces during the interception.

Trump Revives Old Attacks on Thunberg

This is not the first time Trump has mocked the young campaigner. Back in June 2025, he had branded her “a strange young person with anger issues” after she accused Israeli forces of “kidnapping” her during an earlier attempt to reach Gaza by sea aboard the ship Madleen.



On Monday, Trump questioned her activism beyond climate issues, saying, “You mean she’s no longer into the environment, now she’s into this?”

Greta Thunberg Welcomed in Athens After Deportation

Despite Trump’s remarks, Thunberg received a hero’s welcome in Greece. Thousands turned out at Athens airport to cheer her arrival. Addressing the crowd, she accused Israel of committing atrocities in Gaza.

“Let me be very clear there is a genocide going on,” she said. “Our international systems are betraying Palestinians. They are not even able to prevent the worst war crimes from happening.”

The Greek Foreign Ministry confirmed that 161 activists, including Thunberg and citizens from nearly 20 countries, had landed in Athens after deportation.

Allegations of Mistreatment in Israel

Some activists claimed they were mistreated in detention, with reports that Thunberg was forced to wear an Israeli flag. Israel’s Foreign Ministry has denied all such allegations, calling them “complete lies.”

Nine Swiss nationals, including former Geneva mayor Remy Pagani, also returned home this week after being deported.

A Continuing Feud

Trump’s renewed attacks highlight his long-running animosity toward Thunberg, which began during his presidency in 2019 when the then-teenager criticized world leaders at the UN Climate Summit. Their public clashes have continued over the years, with Trump often dismissing her as “angry” and “strange.”

For now, Thunberg remains defiant, shifting her activism beyond climate change to include outspoken support for Palestinians in Gaza.

First published on: Oct 7, 2025 5:00 AM IST
