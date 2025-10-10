LIVE TV
Home > World > Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral

Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral

Videos circulating on social media showed terrified people running for safety. In one video, students in a classroom in Davao city screamed as tremors shook the room

Students hold on to each other in Philippines
Students hold on to each other in Philippines

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 10, 2025 12:36:38 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral

A strong earthquake struck the island of Mindanao in the Philippines on Friday, causing panic among residents and triggering warnings of aftershocks and possible structural damage. The quake hit at a depth of 62 km (38.5 miles) off the coast of Manay town in Davao Oriental, one of the hardest-hit areas.

Videos circulating on social media showed terrified people running for safety. In one video, students in a classroom in Davao city screamed as tremors shook the room, holding on to each other and trying to duck under chairs.

NewsX could not independently verify the authenticity of this video.

Other videos showed patients and staff evacuating the Tagum City Davao Regional Medical Center. People, including children and those in wheelchairs, were seen running out of the hospital and sitting by the roadside, holding onto trees for support. A video from Butuan City also showed residents on the streets screaming and some sitting on the ground as buildings and surroundings shook violently.

Authorities have warned that aftershocks are possible and urged people to stay cautious. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said the government is assessing the situation and will begin search and rescue operations immediately. “We are working round the clock to ensure that help reaches everyone who needs it,” he said.

Children were evacuated from schools in Davao city, the largest city near the epicenter, which is home to about 5.4 million people.

Earlier, authorities had issued a tsunami warning, calling it a potential “destructive tsunami” with life-threatening waves. Residents were advised to evacuate immediately to safer areas. The first waves were expected between 09:43 and 11:43 (PST) on Friday, with wave heights possibly exceeding one meter, especially in enclosed bays and straits. The tsunami threat has now passed, according to Reuters.

ALSO READ: Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Jolts Philippines, Tsunami Warning Issued

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: philippinesPhilippines earthquake

Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral

Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral

Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral
Watch: Students Hold On To Each Other In Philippines After Earthquake, Video Goes Viral

