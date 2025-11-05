Watch Video: Chilling Moment Shows UPS Cargo Plane Crash Near Louisville Airport

A UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, shortly after taking off for Honolulu, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday. Local police confirmed that injuries have been reported.

“UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 pm local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky,” the FAA said in a statement.

Insane footage posted on Instagram which appears the show the crash earlier of UPS Flight 2976, a McDonnell Douglas MD-11 Cargo Plane operated by UPS Airlines, during takeoff at Muhammad Ali International Airport in Louisville, Kentucky. Prior to the crash, a clear fire can been… pic.twitter.com/RpKJoNQekW — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 4, 2025

UPS said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident in Louisville, Kentucky and it had yet to confirm any injuries or casualties at this time.

The airport is home to UPS Worldport, a global hub for the delivery firm’s air cargo operations and its largest package handling facility in the world.

As night fell, live aerial footage over the scene broadcast by WLKY-TV, a local CBS affiliate, showed the red-orange glow of flames from fires ignited on the ground by the crash spread over nearly a mile.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it was responding to reports of a plane crash and that injuries had been reported.

“Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X.

Wit inputs from Reuters

ALSO READ: Bilaspur Train Accident: Railway Announce Rs 10 Lakh for Deceased, Rs 5 Lakh for Grievous Injuries, Rs 1 Lakh for Minor Injuries