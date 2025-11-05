LIVE TV
Watch Video: Chilling Moment Shows UPS Cargo Plane Crash Near Louisville Airport

UPS said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident in Louisville, Kentucky and it had yet to confirm any injuries or casualties at this time.

UPS cargo plane crash (Source: X)
UPS cargo plane crash (Source: X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: November 5, 2025 05:14:32 IST

A UPS cargo plane crashed in Louisville, Kentucky, shortly after taking off for Honolulu, the Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday. Local police confirmed that injuries have been reported.

“UPS Flight 2976 crashed around 5:15 pm local time on Tuesday, Nov. 4, after departing from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport in Kentucky,” the FAA said in a statement.

UPS said one of its aircraft was involved in an accident in Louisville, Kentucky and it had yet to confirm any injuries or casualties at this time.

The airport is home to UPS Worldport, a global hub for the delivery firm’s air cargo operations and its largest package handling facility in the world.

As night fell, live aerial footage over the scene broadcast by WLKY-TV, a local CBS affiliate, showed the red-orange glow of flames from fires ignited on the ground by the crash spread over nearly a mile.

The Louisville Metro Police Department said it was responding to reports of a plane crash and that injuries had been reported.

“Kentucky, we are aware of a reported plane crash near Louisville International Airport. First responders are onsite, and we will share more information as available. Please pray for the pilots, crew and everyone affected. We will share more soon,” Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said on X.

Wit inputs from Reuters

First published on: Nov 5, 2025 5:14 AM IST
