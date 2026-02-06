LIVE TV
Home > World > Westwood Tragedy: Car Plows Into 99 Ranch Market, Killing 2, Injuring 5 In Shocking Los Angeles Crash

Westwood Tragedy: Car Plows Into 99 Ranch Market, Killing 2, Injuring 5 In Shocking Los Angeles Crash

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 6, 2026 04:37:56 IST

An emergency situation developed from a normal Thursday afternoon when a vehicle lost control and crashed through a grocery store in Los Angeles.

The incident at 99 Ranch Market on Westwood Boulevard began when witnesses reported a silver sedan had crashed through the store entrance, which emergency services arrived to handle at 12:11 PM.

The accident resulted in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two individuals, while five others required medical assistance and were transported to local medical facilities.  Firefighters who arrived at the site faced a perilous rescue operation because several pedestrians and shoppers had become stuck under the vehicle debris, which had entered the building.

Emergency Response and Casualty Assessment

The Los Angeles Fire Department started its complete emergency response mission right after the Westwood vehicle accident happened. First responders established a special treatment zone on the sidewalk to provide emergency medical care for injured victims who arrived at the scene.

The official reports document two deaths and three critically injured victims who needed emergency medical treatment. Two more people received treatment for their minor injuries, but doctors decided to keep them under medical observation. Aerial surveillance captured the silver sedan, which became lodged inside the market entrance at the same time it created a field of shattered glass and debris.

The rescue teams needed to operate with exacting accuracy because they had to remove trapped individuals from the building while they saw to it that the building’s structural strength stayed intact throughout their mission.

Investigation into Vehicle Impact Causes

The law enforcement agencies have started a complete investigation to find out the reason why the vehicle crashed through 99 Ranch Market with such powerful impact.

The driver remains unidentified to the public, but the investigators currently assess multiple elements, which include mechanical failures, medical emergencies, and driver impairment.

Authorities began their investigation into the vehicle’s sudden sidewalk acceleration after they found no evidence of a chase or criminal activity.

The community mourns the deceased while authorities continue to block the area for forensic mapping and witness interviews which will help them recreate the sequence of events from the tragic incident.

First published on: Feb 6, 2026 4:37 AM IST
QUICK LINKS