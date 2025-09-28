What Elon Musk Said About Epstein Island After Being ‘Named’ In Files: ‘Anyone Pushing This…’

Elon Musk has strongly denied claims linking him to Jeffrey Epstein’s infamous private island after his name reportedly appeared in the latest batch of documents released from Epstein’s estate.

The documents, which were turned over to the US House Oversight Committee, suggested that Musk had been invited to Epstein’s island, Little Saint James, in December 2014. A handwritten note on the itinerary reportedly asked, “Is this still happening?” However, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said the claims were false and accused the media of spreading lies.

Taking to his social media platform X on Saturday, Musk lashed out at Sky News for a report that included his name alongside Prince Andrew’s. “Shame on Sky News for this utterly misleading headline. Anyone pushing this false narrative deserves complete contempt,” Musk wrote.

He further clarified that Epstein had indeed tried to persuade him to visit the island, but he had “refused.” Musk pointed out that despite turning down the invitation, his name was still listed. “Epstein tried to get me to go to his island and I REFUSED, yet they name me even before Prince Andrew, who did visit,” he posted.

Earlier, Musk had also commented on another X post about the documents, accusing media outlets of targeting him. “Every few months the media makes up new lies to attack Elon Musk. Now they are trying to link his name to Epstein Island. Democratic Party and their media allies see Elon as a threat because he exposes corruption, challenges their narrative, and gives people free speech through X,” he wrote.

Epstein’s island, located in the US Virgin Islands, was widely reported to have been used as a base for underage sex trafficking. Epstein died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but public interest in his network and associates remains high.

