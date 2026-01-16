LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india donald trump K Onler Kom Embassy alert Kite String Tragedy india
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War

What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War

US President Donald Trump announced the formation of the Gaza “Board of Peace,” marking phase two of the US-backed Gaza plan. The initiative aims to shift focus from ceasefire management to reconstruction and technocratic governance. Nickolay Mladenov, to oversee the phase-two push.

Donald Trump launches Gaza “Board of Peace”. Photos: X.
Donald Trump launches Gaza “Board of Peace”. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 16, 2026 09:40:06 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War

US President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a Gaza “Board of Peace,” marking the formal launch of phase two of a US-backed plan aimed at ending the conflict in the Palestinian territory. The announcement, made Thursday, shifts the focus from ceasefire management to post-war governance and reconstruction, even as major political and security disputes remain unresolved.

You Might Be Interested In

What is Gaza Board of Peace?

Trump revealed the development on his Truth Social platform, describing the initiative as historic and prestigious.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

You Might Be Interested In

The US president first proposed the Gaza Board of Peace in 2025 as a transitional authority to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and supervise a technocratic panel of Palestinian administrators responsible for day-to-day governance.

Also Read: Benjamin Netanyahu Asked Donald Trump To ‘Postpone’ Strike On Iran: Reports

Gaza Board of Peace: US Pushes Technocratic Governance and Hamas Demilitarisation

Trump said the United States had “officially entered” the next phase of its 20-point Gaza peace plan, outlining a transition to technocratic Palestinian governance while demanding the full demilitarisation of Hamas.

Trump highlighted what he described as “record levels” of humanitarian assistance delivered to Gaza since the ceasefire, claiming aid had reached civilians at an “historic speed and scale.” He added that the United Nations had called the effort “UNPRECEDENTED.”

Under the new phase, Gaza would be governed by a Palestinian technocratic body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, operating under the supervision of the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump, and supported by the board’s High Representative.

Describing the Palestinian leaders involved as “unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future,” Trump said the interim arrangement aims to guide Gaza through political and administrative transition.

Trump also reiterated US demands for Hamas’s complete disarmament, stating that Washington is working with Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar to secure a “COMPREHENSIVE Demilitarization Agreement”, which includes surrendering all weapons and dismantling tunnels in Gaza.

“Hamas must IMMEDIATELY honor its commitments,” Trump wrote, including the return of what he described as the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay toward full disarmament.
“The people of Gaza have suffered long enough. The time is NOW.”

Structure and International Role of Gaza Board of Peace

Officials familiar with the plan told AFP that the Peace Board is expected to include international figures, with representation from Arab states. Trump has indicated he will chair the board himself. It will exercise oversight over a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee, designed to operate independently of armed factions.

Trump had earlier suggested former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair would be involved, but Blair withdrew following criticism that the plan sidelined Palestinian self-determination. The proposal has faced pushback from Palestinian groups and international observers who warn it risks imposing external governance on Gaza without a clear pathway to Palestinian statehood.

Following the Arab veto of Tony Blair, the US deployed Plan B, Nickolay Mladenov, to oversee the phase-two push. The 53-year-old former Bulgarian foreign and defense minister has become the most critical figure in phase two, which Israel has violated on a daily basis since 10 October.

Mladenov has been confirmed as director-general of the US-proposed Board of Peace. His mandate includes overseeing the transition from Hamas rule to a new technocratic administration led by Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister.

Also Read: From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

First published on: Jan 16, 2026 9:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumpgazagaza peace planhome-hero-pos-2Nickolay Mladenovus newsWorld news

RELATED News

Did Maria Corina Machado Give Her Nobel Peace Prize To Donald Trump At White House? What US President Said

India Issues Advisory For Citizens In Israel Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Asks Them To Follow Guidelines

US ‘Shouldn’t Even Have’ Midterm Elections, Says Donald Trump; White House Clarifies He Was ‘Joking And Speaking Facetiously’

Benjamin Netanyahu Asked Donald Trump To ‘Postpone’ Strike On Iran: Reports

Donald Trump Unveils ‘Great Healthcare Plan’ To Cut Drug Prices, Insurance Premiums; Urges Congress To Act | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Dalal Street Opens Higher; Sensex, Nifty Show Modest Gains Amid Mixed Global Cues

Mauni Amavasya 2026: Will It Be Celebrated On January 18 Or 19? Why This Day Is Considered Highly Auspicious

Stocks To Watch Today: Reliance, Angel One, Jio Financial, TCS, HCL, ICICI, Zydus Life, Infosys, Shriram Finance And Others In Focus

Will War Gets Murkier: Priya Kapur Approaches Supreme Court For Confidential Divorce Documents Of Karisma Kapoor–Sunjay Kapur, Here’s What We Know

Will The Stock Market Open On A Positive Note Today? Sensex, Nifty Eye Firm Start After Holiday Break Amid Global Cues

‘Galat Insaan Pe Biopic Bana Di’: Social Media Slams Mary Kom For ‘Humiliating’ Ex-Husband On Live Television, Fans Express Disappointment

BMC Polls: BJP-Led Mahayuti vs Thackeray Brothers; Who Will Win Big As Results To Be Declared Today

‘Two Incidents Of Drone Spotting Reported In Jammu Sector,’ Says Defence Sources

‘Main Zabaan Pe Niyantran Rakhunga’: Yo Yo Honey Singh Apologises After Backlash Over Remarks At Delhi Show | WATCH

Kite String Tragedy In Surat: Family Of Three Dies As Bike Plunges From 70-Foot Flyover On Makar Sankranti

What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War
What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War
What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War
What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War

QUICK LINKS