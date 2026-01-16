What Is Gaza Board of Peace? Structure, Members, And Who Is Heading Donald Trump’s New Initiative To End Israeli War

US President Donald Trump has announced the creation of a Gaza “Board of Peace,” marking the formal launch of phase two of a US-backed plan aimed at ending the conflict in the Palestinian territory. The announcement, made Thursday, shifts the focus from ceasefire management to post-war governance and reconstruction, even as major political and security disputes remain unresolved.

What is Gaza Board of Peace?

Trump revealed the development on his Truth Social platform, describing the initiative as historic and prestigious.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that THE BOARD OF PEACE has been formed. The Members of the Board will be announced shortly, but I can say with certainty that it is the Greatest and Most Prestigious Board ever assembled at any time, any place. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The US president first proposed the Gaza Board of Peace in 2025 as a transitional authority to oversee Gaza’s reconstruction and supervise a technocratic panel of Palestinian administrators responsible for day-to-day governance.

Gaza Board of Peace: US Pushes Technocratic Governance and Hamas Demilitarisation

Trump said the United States had “officially entered” the next phase of its 20-point Gaza peace plan, outlining a transition to technocratic Palestinian governance while demanding the full demilitarisation of Hamas.

Trump highlighted what he described as “record levels” of humanitarian assistance delivered to Gaza since the ceasefire, claiming aid had reached civilians at an “historic speed and scale.” He added that the United Nations had called the effort “UNPRECEDENTED.”

Under the new phase, Gaza would be governed by a Palestinian technocratic body, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, operating under the supervision of the Board of Peace, chaired by Trump, and supported by the board’s High Representative.

Describing the Palestinian leaders involved as “unwaveringly committed to a PEACEFUL future,” Trump said the interim arrangement aims to guide Gaza through political and administrative transition.

Trump also reiterated US demands for Hamas’s complete disarmament, stating that Washington is working with Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar to secure a “COMPREHENSIVE Demilitarization Agreement”, which includes surrendering all weapons and dismantling tunnels in Gaza.

“Hamas must IMMEDIATELY honor its commitments,” Trump wrote, including the return of what he described as the final body to Israel, and proceed without delay toward full disarmament.

“The people of Gaza have suffered long enough. The time is NOW.”

Structure and International Role of Gaza Board of Peace

Officials familiar with the plan told AFP that the Peace Board is expected to include international figures, with representation from Arab states. Trump has indicated he will chair the board himself. It will exercise oversight over a 15-member Palestinian technocratic committee, designed to operate independently of armed factions.

Trump had earlier suggested former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair would be involved, but Blair withdrew following criticism that the plan sidelined Palestinian self-determination. The proposal has faced pushback from Palestinian groups and international observers who warn it risks imposing external governance on Gaza without a clear pathway to Palestinian statehood.

Following the Arab veto of Tony Blair, the US deployed Plan B, Nickolay Mladenov, to oversee the phase-two push. The 53-year-old former Bulgarian foreign and defense minister has become the most critical figure in phase two, which Israel has violated on a daily basis since 10 October.

Mladenov has been confirmed as director-general of the US-proposed Board of Peace. His mandate includes overseeing the transition from Hamas rule to a new technocratic administration led by Ali Shaath, a former Palestinian Authority deputy minister.

