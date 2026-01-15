LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell aamir khan iran anti-Khamenei protests BMC Ink row Mary kom latest news I-PAC row karisma kapoor Daryl Mitchell
LIVE TV
Home > World > From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

The US has launched Phase Two of President Donald Trump’s Gaza plan, shifting from a ceasefire to demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and reconstruction through a new Palestinian-led body. Hamas has welcomed the technocratic authority but faces US warnings to fully comply, as the plan moves toward long-term restructuring of Gaza.

Trump Moves From Ceasefire to Demilitarisation as Hamas Backs New Authority (Image: X/ Emeliarjl)
Trump Moves From Ceasefire to Demilitarisation as Hamas Backs New Authority (Image: X/ Emeliarjl)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: January 15, 2026 20:01:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

The United States has formally launched Phase Two of President Donald Trump’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, marking a decisive shift from a ceasefire-focused approach toward demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and large-scale reconstruction of the war-torn Palestinian enclave.Hamas officials have welcomed the announcement of the Palestinian technocratic body in Gaza

You Might Be Interested In

The announcement was made by US President Donald Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witkoff, who confirmed that the second phase moves beyond temporary calm toward structural political and security changes in Gaza. In a post on X, Witkoff said, “Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.”

NCAG will oversee the territory during a transitional period

Central to Phase Two is the creation of a new governing authority, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which will oversee the territory during a transitional period. Witkoff explained, “Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel.”

You Might Be Interested In

Ali Shaath, a civil engineer and former Palestinian deputy planning minister, has been appointed to chair the committee. His appointment marks the operational start of Phase Two. Shaath will lead a group of 15 Palestinian technocrats tasked with governing Gaza following years of Hamas control. According to reports, Shaath has proposed an ambitious reconstruction plan that includes clearing war debris and even pushing rubble into the Mediterranean Sea to rebuild destroyed infrastructure within three years.

Hamas official says they welcome the Palestinian technocratic body

A Hamas official has said the group is prepared to hand over its responsibilities to a Palestinian technocratic body, aligning with the US-backed framework. However, Witkoff warned that Washington expects strict compliance from Hamas during this transition. He wrote, “Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” stressing that the group must meet its obligations, including “the immediate return of the final deceased hostage.”

Reflecting on the earlier phase of the plan, Witkoff said Phase One had already produced tangible results. “Importantly, Phase One delivered historic humanitarian aid, maintained the ceasefire, returned all living hostages and the remains of twenty-seven of the twenty-eight deceased hostages,” he noted.

US envoy thanks Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar

The US envoy also acknowledged the role played by regional mediators in advancing the process, stating, “We are deeply grateful to Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible.”

Israel and Hamas had accepted the first phase of Trump’s 20-point framework in October 2025, which included a ceasefire in their two-year conflict and agreements on hostage releases. Phase Two now signals a push toward lasting political and security restructuring in Gaza.

Also Read: ‘Can Men Get Pregnant?’ US Senator Grills Indian-American Doctor Nisha Verma In Fiery Abortion Hearing, Sparks Debate About Gender And Science

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 8:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Gaza Deallatest world newstrump

RELATED News

Amid Deadly Anti-Khamenei Protests, India To Begin Evacuation Of Stranded Indians From Unrest-Hit Iran Tomorrow As Situation Continues To Worsen

Viral Video: Husband Loses Cool Over Wife Speaking With Other Men On Flight, Gets Deplaned As He Throws Food At Other Passengers

Donald Trump Calls Exiled Prince Reza Pahlavi ‘Very Nice,’ Questions Unity Of Iranian Opposition, Sees Possible Regime Collapse

Who Is Aliya Rahman? US-Born Techie And Social Activist Gets Dragged By ICE Agents In Minneapolis While She Screams For Help, ‘I Am Disabled, I Am Trying To..’

From Fake Obama Arrest To Lounging With Netanyahu, How Trump’s Love For AI Deepfakes Is Shaping Global Politics

LATEST NEWS

From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

Our First Goal Is To Qualify For…’ Sophie Devine Backs Gujarat Giants As Team Eyes Strong New Season With ‘Realistic Targets

BMC Elections 2026: Voting Ends With 46-50% Turnout Across 29 Municipal Corporations, Says State Election Commission

The New Career Highway: How International Finance Certifications Fast-Track Indian Students to Global Roles

Unexpected Interruption: HS Prannoy Vs Loh Kean Yew Match Halts Twice At Indira Gandhi Stadium As Bird Droppings Land On Court, Watch

Farmaan Hasan Khan Earns Place in Forbes 30 Under 30 India 2026 for Social Impact

Kredily Launches One-Year Complimentary Bharat Payroll OS Plan as Labour Law Enforcement Tightens

Border 2 Trailer OUT: Sunny Deol’s ‘Hai jurratt’ Dialogue Sets The Tone For The War-Drama, Fans Say ‘Chillane Ko Acting…..’

Saurashtra vs Punjab, 2nd Semifinal Vijay Hazare Trophy: When, Where & How To Watch Match Live

‘Hindi Mein? Yeh Maharashtra Hai’: Aamir Khan Gets Shocked After He Is Asked To Speak In Hindi After Casting Vote In BMC Elections 2026, Reignites Language Row On Poll Day

From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule
From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule
From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule
From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

QUICK LINKS