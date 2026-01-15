From Ceasefire To Control: Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Enters Phase Two As Hamas Welcomes Palestinian Technocratic Rule

The United States has formally launched Phase Two of President Donald Trump’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, marking a decisive shift from a ceasefire-focused approach toward demilitarisation, technocratic governance, and large-scale reconstruction of the war-torn Palestinian enclave.Hamas officials have welcomed the announcement of the Palestinian technocratic body in Gaza

The announcement was made by US President Donald Trump’s foreign envoy Steve Witkoff, who confirmed that the second phase moves beyond temporary calm toward structural political and security changes in Gaza. In a post on X, Witkoff said, “Today, on behalf of President Trump, we are announcing the launch of Phase Two of the President’s 20-Point Plan to End the Gaza Conflict, moving from ceasefire to demilitarization, technocratic governance, and reconstruction.”

NCAG will oversee the territory during a transitional period

Central to Phase Two is the creation of a new governing authority, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), which will oversee the territory during a transitional period. Witkoff explained, “Phase Two establishes a transitional technocratic Palestinian administration in Gaza, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), and begins the full demilitarization and reconstruction of Gaza, primarily the disarmament of all unauthorized personnel.”

Ali Shaath, a civil engineer and former Palestinian deputy planning minister, has been appointed to chair the committee. His appointment marks the operational start of Phase Two. Shaath will lead a group of 15 Palestinian technocrats tasked with governing Gaza following years of Hamas control. According to reports, Shaath has proposed an ambitious reconstruction plan that includes clearing war debris and even pushing rubble into the Mediterranean Sea to rebuild destroyed infrastructure within three years.

Hamas official says they welcome the Palestinian technocratic body

A Hamas official has said the group is prepared to hand over its responsibilities to a Palestinian technocratic body, aligning with the US-backed framework. However, Witkoff warned that Washington expects strict compliance from Hamas during this transition. He wrote, “Failure to do so will bring serious consequences,” stressing that the group must meet its obligations, including “the immediate return of the final deceased hostage.”

Reflecting on the earlier phase of the plan, Witkoff said Phase One had already produced tangible results. “Importantly, Phase One delivered historic humanitarian aid, maintained the ceasefire, returned all living hostages and the remains of twenty-seven of the twenty-eight deceased hostages,” he noted.

US envoy thanks Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar

The US envoy also acknowledged the role played by regional mediators in advancing the process, stating, “We are deeply grateful to Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar for their indispensable mediation efforts that made all progress to date possible.”

Israel and Hamas had accepted the first phase of Trump’s 20-point framework in October 2025, which included a ceasefire in their two-year conflict and agreements on hostage releases. Phase Two now signals a push toward lasting political and security restructuring in Gaza.

