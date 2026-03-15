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Home > World > What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?

What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?

What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? Photo: X
What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? Photo: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 15, 2026 11:25:52 IST

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What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?

Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery: The discovery of Ichthyotitan severnensis began when 11-year-old Ruby Reynolds and her father were searching for fossils on the beaches near Blue Anchor in Somerset. During the hunt, they found bone fragments that were later identified as parts of a jawbone, indicating the presence of a massive marine reptile estimated to be around 82 feet long. 

How Was the Giant  Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovered?

Ruby Reynolds and her father, Justin, were exploring the Somerset coastline when Justin noticed a small four-inch piece of bone. Shortly after, Ruby discovered another fragment that was partly visible on the muddy shore. Photos of the fossils were later studied by paleontologist Dean Lomax, who identified them as remains of an ichthyosaur. 

The fragments matched part of a jawbone previously found in 2016 by local collector Paul da la Salle. When the pieces were compared and reconstructed, they revealed a jaw measuring more than 6.5 feet long, indicating that the fossils belonged to a single, exceptionally large species. 

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How Big Was Ichthyotitan Severnensis?

Researchers published their findings in the journal PLOS ONE, officially naming the species Ichthyotitan Severnensis. By analyzing the length of the jawbone and comparing it with other ichthyosaur fossils, scientists estimated that the creature may have grown to about 82 feet long, a size comparable to a modern Blue Whale. 

Paleontologists described the fossils as “unusual and extremely large,” noting that the reptile was “genuinely enormous, roughly the length of a blue whale,” 

Researchers also examined the internal bone structure and found evidence that the animal was still growing when it died, suggesting some individuals of the species could have reached even larger sizes.

First published on: Mar 15, 2026 11:19 AM IST
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What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?

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What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?

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What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?
What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?
What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?
What Is Ichthyotitan Severnensis Discovery? How 11-Year-Old Discovers World’s Largest 82-Foot Marine Reptile in Engalnd’s Coast?

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