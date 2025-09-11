What Is Sushila Karki’s Connection to India’s BHU? Gen Z’s Choice For Nepal’s Interim PM

With Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli’s resignation, the Nepali Government has fallen. Gen Z protestors have proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the Interim Government.

The protests erupted after a ban on social media that took other issues like corruption under its ambit. Till now, more than 30 people have been killed and about 500 injured in police clashes.

The protest, which broke out on Sept 8, continued the next day, with the vandalisation of the parliament building, the headquarters of the Nepali Congress Party and the residences of several Ministers.

What Was The Root Cause Of Nepal Protest?

The government last week decided to ban 26 social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook, that triggered the protestors.

The government gave reasons behind the ban that social media platforms failed to meet a deadline to register with Nepal’s Ministry of Communication.

However, critics accused the government of pressing an anti-corruption campaign with the ban because they knew during the Arab Spring, a series of pro-democracy protests, social media was widely used.

The silent anger, triggered by the social media ban, brought protestors to the streets. Though the ban was lifted, the protest continued over corruption.

Most of the protestors are identifying themselves as Gen Z on placards and banners.

Gen Zs are people born roughly between 1997 and 2012. They are the first generation of the digital age. They grow up entirely with smartphones, social media, and instant access to information.

After two days of unrest in the Himalayan country, protestors proposed former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead the Interim Government.

What Is Sushila Karki’s Connection to India’s BHU?

Who Is Sushila Karki?

Karki is the first female Chief Justice of Nepal. Born on June 7, 1952, in Morang district, she completed her undergraduate studies at Mahendra Morang College in Biratnagar. She later studied law at Tribhuvan University in Nepal. Karki served as chief justice from July 2016 to June 2017.

Karki’s India Connection

Sushila Karki has received a Master’s degree from Banaras Hindu University (BHU)in Political Science. She completed the degree in 1975.

She, believed to be a friend of India, said her years at BHU left a lasting impression. Recalling years spent in BHU, Karki said, “I still remember my teachers in BHU. The relationship with India is very good. India has helped Nepal a lot. Indians always wish well for Nepal.”

