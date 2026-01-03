What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans

The controversy involving Celina Powell, also known as Cat Stacks, and Offset erupted after Powell shared a short, suggestive video on Instagram that appeared to show the rapper in a hotel room.

The post, which teased the existence of a “full tape” on OnlyFans, quickly went viral and reignited online debate, especially given Offset’s high-profile, on-and-off relationship with Cardi B.

Celina Powell–Offset Video

In the 25-second clip shared early Friday, Celina Powell slowly pans across her low-lit bedroom, showing Offset, recognisable by his dreadlocks, lying still beneath the covers.







She makes a brief gesture toward him before pulling away the camera shifts to his face. The post captioned, “Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video, lol,: followed by a teasing remark calling him “Offset, you sleepy boy,” before later promoting a supposed “full tape” on OnlyFans through an account linked to her profile.

Social Media Reactions

One user commented, “Celina Powell just EXPOSED Offset for spending night with her.”

Second user commented, “Oops looks like Offset was ringing in the New Year with Celina Powell. Now what’s really going on here…”

Another user commented, “At this rate Cardi and Offset should just fix their marriage at this rate.”