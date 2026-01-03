LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
17 day theatre window ai delhi cm riyadh FBI Priyanka Gandhi earthquake Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death 17 day theatre window ai delhi cm riyadh FBI Priyanka Gandhi earthquake Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death 17 day theatre window ai delhi cm riyadh FBI Priyanka Gandhi earthquake Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death 17 day theatre window ai delhi cm riyadh FBI Priyanka Gandhi earthquake Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
17 day theatre window ai delhi cm riyadh FBI Priyanka Gandhi earthquake Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death 17 day theatre window ai delhi cm riyadh FBI Priyanka Gandhi earthquake Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death 17 day theatre window ai delhi cm riyadh FBI Priyanka Gandhi earthquake Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death 17 day theatre window ai delhi cm riyadh FBI Priyanka Gandhi earthquake Aviva Baig Dharamshala college death
LIVE TV
Home > World > What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans

What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans

The controversy involving Celina Powell, also known as Cat Stacks, and Offset erupted after Powell shared a short, suggestive video on Instagram that appeared to show the rapper in a hotel room. In the 25-second clip shared early Friday, Celina Powell slowly pans across her low-lit bedroom showing Offset, recognisable by is dreadlocks, lying still beneath the covers.

What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy?
What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: January 3, 2026 05:35:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans

The controversy involving Celina Powell, also known as Cat Stacks, and Offset erupted after Powell shared a short, suggestive video on Instagram that appeared to show the rapper in a hotel room. 

You Might Be Interested In

The post, which teased the existence of a “full tape” on OnlyFans, quickly went viral and reignited online debate, especially given Offset’s high-profile, on-and-off relationship with Cardi B.

 Celina Powell–Offset Video 

In the 25-second clip shared early Friday, Celina Powell slowly pans across her low-lit bedroom, showing Offset, recognisable by his dreadlocks, lying still beneath the covers. 

You Might Be Interested In
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Celina (@celinapowell)



She makes a brief gesture toward him before pulling away the camera shifts to his face. The post captioned, “Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video, lol,: followed by a teasing remark calling him “Offset, you sleepy boy,” before later promoting a supposed “full tape” on OnlyFans through an account linked to her profile.

Social Media Reactions 

One user commented, “Celina Powell just EXPOSED Offset for spending night with her.”

Second user commented, “Oops looks like Offset was ringing in the New Year with Celina Powell. Now what’s really going on here…”

Another user commented, “At this rate Cardi and Offset should just fix their marriage at this rate.”

First published on: Jan 3, 2026 5:30 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Cardi Bcardi b offsetcat stackCelina PowellCelina Powell Offset ControversyCelina Powell Offset explicit videoCelina Powell Offset video

RELATED News

Saudi Arabia Airstrikes Kill 20 in Yemen: Why Riyadh Targeted UAE-Backed STC Forces and What It Means for Saudi-UAE Ties

Who Is Christian Sturdivant? 18-Year-Old Arrested for Alleged ISIS-Inspired New Year’s Eve Terror Plot in North Carolina, Planned to Stab Up to 20 People

FBI Foils ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in North Carolina on New Year’s Eve Says Kash Patel, 18-Year-old Charged: How a Mass Attack Was Averted

Who Is Kyrylo Budanov? From Spy Chief To Zelenskyy’s New Top Aide With A Legendary Record Of Bold Operations Against Russia

‘Undocumented Immigrants’ At The Centre Of Concern: Are Over 1 Million Indians Facing Loss Of Legal Status in Canada? What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Kidnapped, Stripped, Filmed: 16-Year-Old Dalit Teen Brutally Assaulted by Five UP Men Over Instagram Dispute

Only 17 Days in Cinemas? Netflix’s Reportedly Planned Theatre Window After Warner Bros Deal Sparks Outrage in Hollywood

Private EVs Coming Soon: What Delhi’s Shared Taxi Plan Means for Ola, Uber and Commuters

Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Breaks the Internet: Goes Official With Fiancée Aviva Baig in First Photo After Engagement

Why Has Ferrari Dropped Chinese Driver Zhou Guanyu Ahead Of Major Regulation Reset In 2026? Furious Fans Say, ‘An Explanation Would Be Nice’

‘Undocumented Immigrants’ At The Centre Of Concern: Are Over 1 Million Indians Facing Loss Of Legal Status in Canada? What We Know

BJP Alleges Rahul Gandhi’s Links With ‘Anti-India Lobby’ After US Lawmakers’ Meet As They Seek Fair Trial For Umar Khalid

72-Hours Notice To X? Centre Pulls Up Elon Musk’s Social Media Platform ‘Over Obscene, Sexually Explicit Content’ On Grok AI, Here’s What Happens Next

Breaking News: Powerful 6.5 Earthquake Hits Mexico, Buildings Damaged; Interrupts President’s Press Briefing

Border 2’s Ghar Kab Aaoge Released: Fans React ‘Not As Good As The OG Sandese Aate Hai,’ Ask ‘Why Do We Keep Getting Remakes?’

What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans
What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans
What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans
What Is the Celina Powell–Offset Controversy? Cat Stacks Shares Explicit Video With Cardi B’s Husband Offset, Teases ‘Full Tape’ on OnlyFans

QUICK LINKS