Where Are US Bases In the Middle East? Key Details Of America’s Massive Military Footprint In Region

The United States armed forces have a significant military presence across the Middle East. Nearly 40,000 US troops are deployed in key strategic locations across the Middle East.

Israel and Iran have exchanged heavy fire against each other, with Israel bombing Tehran and other Iranian cities on a daily basis. In retaliation, Iran has launched over 1,000 drones and more than 400 missiles at Israel.

Developing Situation in Middle East

As the situation worsened in the region, US has moved additional air defense systems and refueling aircraft into place and dispatched a second aircraft carrier, the USS Nimitz, into the region

Experts believe that the density of American assets in the region could make them vulnerable. Experts have highlighted the growing threat of Iranian-backed militias operating in Iraq, Yemen, and Lebanon.

“The more concentrated the US forces are, the easier they are to target,” a Financial Times report noted. A senior Iranian militia figure reportedly described US bases as “duck-hunting grounds,” warning that American aircraft would face surprises in the skies.

Also Read: Israel-Iran War: Could Israel’s Bombing Trigger A Nuclear Nightmare Like Chernobyl?

The US forces in the Middle East fall under the jurisdiction of US Central Command (CENTCOM). The bases are located across several countries. Here is the list:

Naval Support Activity Bahrain

Naval Support Activity Bahrain serves as the headquarters for the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet and Naval Forces Central Command. The base includes a deep-water port capable of docking the largest US vessels, including aircraft carriers. The US Navy has operated out of Bahrain since 1948, originally under the British Royal Navy.

Currently, several US naval vessels are homeported here. These include four anti-mine ships and two logistical support vessels. The US Coast Guard also maintains six fast response cutters in the waters of Bahrain.

Al-Asad and Arbil Bases in Iraq

Around 2,500 US troops are stationed in Iraq as part of the international coalition against the Islamic State (IS). Two major US bases in Iraq are Al-Asad and Arbil airbases.

Camp Arifjan in Kuwait

Kuwait houses several US military sites, including Camp Arifjan. It serves as the forward headquarters for the Army component of CENTCOM.

Ali al-Salem Air Base, home to the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, is another key US site in Bahrain. The base houses MQ-9 Reaper drones and serves as a primary hub for combat logistics.

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar

Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar hosts forward elements of CENTCOM, its air forces, and special operations units. It also accommodates rotating combat aircraft and the 379th Air Expeditionary Wing.

Syria

The US has a network of military installations in Syria. It maintains this presence as part of the coalition against the Islamic State group. These outposts have helped suppress IS resurgence in the region. However, in April, the Pentagon announced plans to reduce its troop numbers in Syria to less than 1,000.

Al Dhafra Air Base in UAE

Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates houses the US 380th Air Expeditionary Wing. This unit includes 10 aircraft squadrons and operates drones such as the MQ-9 Reaper. The base has also hosted rotating combat aircraft and houses the Gulf Air Warfare Center for training in air and missile defense.

Will Iran Attack US Bases in the Middle East?

Experts believe that Iran may not attack American bases directly. However, Tehran could leverage its regional proxies such as Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq, the Houthis in Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The US has already put its defensive preparations in place and more are believed to be underway. However, with thousands of US troops stationed within the range of Iran and its proxies, experts suspect if its bases are secure in the region.

Also Read: Israel: Iran Missile Barrage Kills Woman, Injures Dozens As 10 Million Flee To Shelters Across