Israel: Iran Missile Barrage Kills Woman, Injures Dozens As 10 Million Flee To Shelters

One woman died of a heart attack on Friday, while nearly two dozen Israelis received injuries after Iran fired a barrage of ballistic missiles.

Alarms Set off Across Israel

After tracing the incoming missile barrage, Israel set off alarms across the country. Around 10 million people had to hide inside bomb shelters.

The woman who died of a heart attack was taking shelter in the northern city of Karmiel. She was identified as Yelena Sadowski, 51. Sadowski was running for shelter upon hearing the missile sirens. She was declared dead when medics arrived to help.

Another missile had an impact in Haifa, injuring around 23 people.

Three of the injured are said to be serious. These included two men and a 16-year-old boy who sustained shrapnel wounds.

Israel Defense Minister, Haifa Mayor Share Attack Details

Haifa mayor Yona Yahav and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar shared details about the impact of the missile attack.

Yahav, who was at the scene of the missile impact, told reporters that the missile barrage hit “two strategic areas” in the city. He did not elaborate further.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said the barrage, which he estimated was of 25 missiles, attacked muslim clerics when hit the Al-Jarina Mosque in Haifa’s Wadi Nisnas neighborhood.

“The missile attack injured Muslim clerics who were in the mosque,” wrote Sa’ar, adding footage from the scene. “The Iranian regime is targeting Muslim, Christian and Jewish civilians, as well as civilian sites. These are war crimes.”

Iran Launches More Than 400 Missiles Into Israel

According to the reports, Iran has launched over 470 ballistic missiles into Israel. Reports also mention that Tehran has sent around 1,000 drones at Israel since the IDF started its military offensive.

According to hospital records and health officials, Iran’s missile attacks have so far killed 24 people in Israel and wounded thousands. Israel has alleged that some Iranian missiles have hit residential buildings, a hospital, and a university, causing severe damage.

Israel, last Friday, launched what he called “Operation Rising Lion. So far Israel has killed top Iranian military generals, nuclear scientists, inteligence officers and also civilians. Israel says its military action is necessary to destroy Iran’s nuclear program as it nears bomb-level uranium enrichment.

