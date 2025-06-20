Israel-Iran War: Could Israel’s Bombing Trigger A Nuclear Nightmare Like Chernobyl?

Is the world heading towards a Chernobyl Disaster like situation in Iran?

Israel has been bombing Iran for the last several days. In his media interactions, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the immediate goal for the country is to destroy Iran’s nuclear program.

The relentless Israeli offensive has raised concerns beyond the destabilization of the region. Analysts argue that strikes on Iran’s nuclear sites can lead to a nuclear disaster.

IAEA, Russia Warn of Chernobyl Like Disaster in Iran

After the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warned about the dangers of the Israeli military strikes, Russia has now also warned about the possible nuclear catastrophe. Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company, Rosatom, issued a strong statement saying that Israeli bombing of Iran’s only active nuclear reactor at Busher may lead to a Chernobyl-like disaster.

Similarly, experts have also warned that attacks on Iran’s Fordo nuclear base can also trigger a Chernobyl-like disaster. Fordo, which is located in Tehran, is used by Iran to enrich uranium for what it calls the production of nuclear energy however US and Israel say it is being used to create a nuclear bomb.

Observers say if the US uses powerful MOP bombs to destroy the Fordo sites, it may not only destroy the site but also create a Chernobyl-like situation.

Experts highlight that if uranium gas is released after the strike, it would partly decompose into hydrofluoric acid. Hydrofluoric acid is a deadly chemical that causes deep-tissue burns if touched without protective gear. It can lead to fatal problems for the heart, lungs and nervous system.

What is the Chernobyl Disaster?

The Chernobyl disaster happened due to a nuclear accident on 26 April 1986 in present-day Ukraine (Soviet Socialist Republic). The disaster took place at reactor No. 4 at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, near the town of Pripyat.

According to estimates, nearly 8.4 million people were exposed to radiation. The accident occurred when a group of technicians carried out a safety test that led to a series of explosions. The accident released 400 times more radiation than what was released from the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima in Japan.

The lighter nuclear material was carried by wind to several parts of the Soviet Union and Europe. It was carried to places like present-day Belarus, Russia and parts of Scandinavia and Europe. Larger nuclear particles got deposited in and around the site in the form of debris and dust.

The UNGA adopted Resolution 45/190 in 1990. The resolution called for international cooperation to address and mitigate the consequences at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

