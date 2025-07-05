Live Tv
Home > World > Where Is Masood Azhar? Bilawal Bhutto Breaks Silence On Whereabouts Of India’s Most-Wanted Terrorist

Where Is Masood Azhar? Bilawal Bhutto Breaks Silence On Whereabouts Of India’s Most-Wanted Terrorist

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Pakistan People’s Party leader and former foreign minister, said in an exclusive Al Jazeera interview that Masood Azhar, chief of Jaish-e-Mohammed, may be in Afghanistan. He added Pakistan will arrest Azhar if India provides credible proof of his presence on Pakistani soil. Bhutto also denied reports that Hafiz Saeed is free, insisting he remains in Pakistani custody.

Bilawal Bhutto says Masood Azhar may be in Afghanistan; Pakistan will act if India shares proof of his presence.
Bilawal Bhutto says Masood Azhar may be in Afghanistan; Pakistan will act if India shares proof of his presence. Photo/X.

Last Updated: July 5, 2025 13:13:30 IST

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari,, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader and former foreign minister, in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, spoke about the chief of the terrorist group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Masood Azhar.

Bhutto said that if India provides a credible proof of Azhar’s presence on Pakistani soil, his governemnt will arrest the terrorist.

Bilawal Bhutto Says Masood Azhar is Possibly in Afghanistan

Bilawal Bhutto highlighted during the interview spkoe about involvement of Azhar in the Afghan jihad and suggested that Pakistan believes he may currently be in Afghanistan.

“It’s not possible for Pakistan to do what NATO couldn’t do in Afghanistan. There is no reason for us to want anyone of concern to be active,” he said, referencing the Western military withdrawal and the Taliban’s return to power in Afghanistan.

Also Read: Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?

Pakistan Willing to Cooperate If India Shares Evidence, Says Bilawal Bhutto

“If and when the Indian government shares information with us that he is on Pakistani soil, we would be more than happy to arrest him,” Bhutto said, who is the member of the ruling coalition in Pakistan.

He however noted that so far New Delhi had not presented such evidence.

Masood Azhar is one of most-wanted terrorists in India and is linked to several high-profile terror attacks. These include the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, the 2008 Mumbai attacks, the 2016 Pathankot airbase assault, and the 2019 Pulwama suicide bombing that killed more than 40 secuirty forces. The United Nations has designated Bilawal Bhutto a global terrorist in 2019. He was previously released from Indian custody in 1999 as part of a hostage exchange following the Kandahar hijacking.

Bilawal Bhutto On Hafiz Saeed’s Custody 

Bhutto strongly rejected the recent New York Times report that claiamed Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed was roaming free in Pakistan.

“That’s factually not correct. Hafiz Saeed is in the custody of the Pakistani state,” he said.

Also Read: India Reinstates The Ban On Pakistani Celebrities’ Social Media Accounts Amid Outcry

