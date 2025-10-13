LIVE TV
Where Is Saad Rizvi? Conflicting Reports About Death Of TLP Leader Emerge, Pakistan In Chaos, Muridke, Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad & Lahore Witness Violent Protests

Pakistan reels as nationwide protests erupt after TLP chief Saad Rizvi’s reported injury. Violent clashes in Muridke leave multiple dead and dozens injured. Cities including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad witness road blockades and heavy police deployment.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 13, 2025 22:01:53 IST

Pakistan is in chaos. Several cities on Monday witnessed widespread protests. In Muridke, violent clashes erupted between Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) supporters and police. Conflicting reports have erupted over the condition and whereabouts of TLP chief Saad Rizvi.

According to reporters on the ground, TLP supporters claimed Rizvi was taken away on a motorbike after being injured during the confrontation. Authorities later cleared the area, and the bodies of deceased TLP workers were reportedly moved in containers.

Where is Saad Rizvi? Is he Dead?

According to reports, around 150 injured people were admitted on Monday morning, all suffering from gunshot wounds. Injured included both TLP workers and civilians.

Despite speculation, no official source, including police or TLP representatives, has confirmed Saad Rizvi’s location or condition. TLP claimed that Rizvi was shot and injured, triggering nationwide protests.

Saad Rizvi, 31, is the son of the late Khadim Hussain Rizvi, founder of TLP. He took over the party in 2020 following his father’s death and is credited with educating TLP supporters on using social media to amplify the party’s agenda.

Pakistan Witnesses Nationwide Protests

Following TLP’s announcement, supporters blocked major routes and set tires on fire across multiple cities. Mobile services are likely to be suspended in some areas, and educational institutions, including schools and universities, have been closed indefinitely due to security concerns.

Tension remains high as TLP supporters block key roads, including the M2 Motorway and major routes in Sheikhupura and Muridke. Sit-ins began in Lahore, prompting heavy police deployment. While the Grand Trunk (GT) Road has reopened, traffic on connecting roads remains disrupted.

Muridke Protests

At least four people, including police and civilians, were killed, and 56 others injured during violent clashes in Muridke amid the TLP long march. Factory Area Station House Officer (SHO) Shehzad Nawaz was shot dead by protesters.

Pakistan’s Express News reported that police and Rangers launched an operation to disperse TLP supporters after protesters hurled stones, spiked sticks, petrol bombs, and fired indiscriminately, causing casualties among law enforcement and civilians.

Security forces carried out a limited counter-operation in self-defence, regaining full control of the GT Road.

At least 48 police and Rangers personnel were injured, 17 by gunfire.

Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Lahore Protests

TLP supporters staged demonstrations in multiple Karachi locations, including Nala Stop and 4K Chowrangi in North Karachi. Roads were blocked, vehicles damaged, and traffic brought to a standstill. Police were deployed to disperse the crowd and restore order.

TLP-affiliated lawyers protested outside Aiwan-e-Adl, blocking traffic from the Civil Secretariat to PMG Chowk and chanting anti-government slogans. Some lawyers assaulted police personnel, reportedly hurling insults and slapping officers.

All educational institutions in Rawalpindi reopened after a three-day closure. Traffic remained largely normal, with diversions near Faizabad Interchange. Supplementary matriculation exams proceeded as scheduled.

In Islamabad, court proceedings were disrupted as lawyers failed to appear at the Islamabad High Court due to road closures

First published on: Oct 13, 2025 10:01 PM IST
