Home > World > Who Is Alex Honnold? Defy Gravity on Taipei 101 — The Free-Solo Climb That Stunned the World | WATCH

Who Is Alex Honnold? Defy Gravity on Taipei 101 — The Free-Solo Climb That Stunned the World | WATCH

Alex Honnold stunned the world by free-soloing Taipei 101, breaking records, facing extreme urban challenges, inspiring audiences, and demonstrating fearless climbing skills, streamed live on Netflix with global attention and acclaim.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: January 26, 2026 09:07:59 IST

Alex Honnold chose gravity as his opponent high above Taipei’s congested streets, and won. The American climber stunned the world by free-soloing Taipei 101, scaling the 508-metre skyscraper without any protective equipment. The ascent demanded absolute commitment, with Honnold navigating steel and glass using nothing but strength, balance, and mental focus. He treated the bamboo-shaped tower like a vertical puzzle, calmly moving higher as spectators below watched in awe. This was no movie stunt or computer-generated illusion, but a terrifyingly real human performance unfolding live.

Once again, Honnold delivered a breathtaking reminder of how he operates on the razor-thin line between the impossible and the achieved.

Who Is Alex Honnold?

He is the person who forces all of us to stare at walls while we experience anxiety. Honnold, an American climber, became known for his free-soloing of enormous cliffs and skyscrapers because he climbed these heights without using ropes or harnesses. Honnold transformed impossible challenges into his personal playground by successfully climbing El Capitan in Yosemite. The documentary Free Solo, which won an Academy Award, shows his most famous climbing accomplishment. He climbs dangerous routes that very few climbers attempt to access because he possesses nerves of steel, perfect balance, and exceptional mental acuity. He aims to motivate people to pursue their own obstacles while showing everyone that life is brief, which should inspire us to climb every mountain we encounter.

Rain Delay, Live Thrills: Honnold’s Taipei 101 Climb Streams on Netflix With a Safety Twist

The Saturday show needed to be postponed until better weather conditions arrived. The wet weather caused the glass-and-steel tower to become too dangerous for Alex Honnold to attempt his climb of Taipei 101. The free-solo ascent began after Sunday weather conditions reached their best state, while Netflix showed the event to people around the world who watched with anxiousness.

The stream used a 10-second delay, which acted as a subtle warning about the existing threat. Netflix executive Jeff Gaspin confirmed that the service implemented the safety measure because they needed to prepare for emergencies. The audience saw Honnold make history through his calm ascent into the skyline.

Alex Honnold Raced The Clock On A Vertical Playground: Breaks Record

Alex Honnold achieved more than just climbing Taipei 101 because he exceeded all existing records. The free-solo ascent took just one hour and 31 minutes, establishing a new record that surpassed the previous record by more than 50 percent. The French “Spiderman,” Alain Robert, spent four hours on his 2004 ascent while using ropes and a harness. Honnold’s accomplishment demonstrated his exceptional speed but also showed his ability to perform complex tasks with complete control.

This particular challenge required him to climb through a busy city area, while he usually ascended mountains in peaceful natural environments. He depended on all available building elements, including every narrow L-shaped ledge, ornamental protrusion, and balcony, to survive. Honnold maintained intense concentration as he listened to the sounds of the cheering crowd, which combined with the spire’s wind sounds. The 91-minute performance transformed a skyscraper into an extreme sports arena, showcasing Honnold’s ability to walk vertically up walls without any protective equipment.

Which Was The Hardest Section Of The Tower?

The building’s most difficult section appears at its midpoint, where the bamboo-box sections create steep, overhanging walls. The eight sections of the building contain eight floors each, presenting challenging climbing routes that break only at the rare balcony locations.

Cheers, Wind, and “Sick!”: Heres How The Audience Reacted 

The audience at Taipei 101 reacted with enthusiastic excitement as Alex Honnold reached the 89th floor, displaying their joy through glass windows. Honnold proceeded to climb because he maintained complete concentration despite the potential for others to experience distraction or fear. His wife greeted him at the peak after she had been monitoring the wind and heat conditions from her location. His reaction? One perfectly concise word: “Sick.” He described the view as stunning but admitted that the windy conditions during the last part of the event created anxiety for him.

The ascent received recognition from various sources. Taiwan’s Vice-President stated her inability to watch it, while the President used it to showcase national character. International stars, including Piers Morgan and Bear Grylls, described the event as astonishing. Honnold, who became famous for his El Capitan free-solo attempt in the Academy Award-winning documentary Free Solo, wants this dangerous performance to encourage people to pursue their personal objectives because he believes everyone should live their life to the fullest before death arrives.

First published on: Jan 26, 2026 9:07 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS