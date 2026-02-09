LIVE TV
Who Is Elizabeth Leeds? 26-Years-Younger Wife Of Wall Street Founder Jeffrey Leeds Accused Of Affair And Cheating Amid $100M Divorce Battle

The filings claim that in the course of the alleged relationship, Leeds says his wife misused significant marital assets, such as over 275,000 invested in ventures of Tawil and salaries of dozens of domestic employees and what are referred to as erotic gifts.

Published: February 9, 2026 08:39:04 IST

Elizabeth Leeds is a 43 year old wife of Wall Street private equity executive Jeffrey Leeds, the 69 year old founder of Leeds Equity Partners which deals with education and information services. The 14-year marriage between the couple has culminated in a very high profile and bitter divorce war that has attracted a lot of media coverage in part due to Jeffrey Leeds having a previous social relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, but with no claims of abuse of the relationship by Leeds.

Central to the conflict is the incendiary charges by Jeffrey Leeds filed in the court filings throughout Florida, Wyoming and New York. He charges Elizabeth with a long term extramarital affair with a 66 year old Miami businessman Alberto Alejandro Tawil, citing the fact that the relationship even led to a pregnancy. The filings claim that in the course of the alleged relationship, Leeds says his wife misused significant marital assets, such as over 275,000 invested in ventures of Tawil and salaries of dozens of domestic employees and what are referred to as erotic gifts. They also have a protracted legal battle over the multimillion-dollar properties worth approximately 100 million such as expensive houses in Manhattan, Palm Beach and Southampton.

Elizabeth has fiercely protested against her husband and made her counter allegations. She states in her court filings that she accuses Jeffrey Leeds of financial warfare, harassment, stalking including what she states as intimidating subpoena to her associates. She accuses Leeds of stalking and confronting her during a school function of their children and engaging in communications using personal communications to embarrass and harass her, which she claims is intended to embarrass or harass her. The divorce war is now very personal and controversial, with the two exposing each other in a very negative light as the litigation battle ensues with high stakes against each other.

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 8:39 AM IST
