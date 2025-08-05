Who Is Elizaveta Krivonogikh And Did She Accuse Vladimir Putin Of ‘Destroying’ Her Life?

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s ‘alleged daughter’ has returned to social media, and accused an unnamed man of ruining her life.

Elizaveta Krivonogikh, a 22-year-old woman, posted on Telegram and said, “It’s liberating to be able to show my face to the world again… The man who took millions of lives and who destroyed mine.”

However, she did not name Putin directly. But, according to the German newspaper Bild, which reviewed the Telegram channel called “Art of Luiza,” stated that her words strongly suggested she was referring to the Russian president.

What has the Kremlin said?

Despite widespread media attention, the Kremlin has denied any links. In 2020, Putin’s spokesperson said the president had “never heard of her.”

Who is Elizaveta Krivonogikh?

Interest in Elizaveta grew again last year when exiled Russian artist Nastya Rodionova revealed that Elizaveta had worked at a Paris gallery under the name Rudnova. The gallery displayed anti-war art. Rodionova later cut ties with it, calling Elizaveta’s presence “inadmissible.”

Elizaveta is believed to be the daughter of Putin and Svetlana Krivonogikh. Svetlana reportedly worked as a cleaner before becoming a major shareholder in Bank Rossiya, which the US once called “Putin’s personal cashbox.”

Before going offline after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine, Elizaveta had shared glimpses of a luxurious lifestyle.

According to media reports, she recently graduated from ICART, a Paris-based school focused on art and cultural management.

According to Russian outlet Proekt, her mother’s net worth was estimated at around 7.7 billion rubles (roughly £74 million) in 2020.

The resurfacing of Elizaveta and her post have once again put a spotlight on Putin’s tightly guarded private life.

