Who Is Eric Schmidt? 70-Year-Old Ex-Google CEO, Married For 40+ Years, Spotted With 27-Year-Old Gen Z Model, Dating Rumours Emerge

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt, 70, has been romantically linked to Gloria-Sophie Burkandt, a 27-year-old model and academic based in New York, following their appearance together at the World Economic Forum in Davos last month. The reports, first highlighted by German daily Bild, have drawn international attention due to the significant age gap and Burkandt’s prominent political lineage.

Eric Schmidt Seen With Gloria-Sophie Burkandt At Davos

Burkandt was seen alongside Schmidt at the high-profile annual gathering in Switzerland, prompting Bild to question the nature of their connection.

“Who is the woman Eric Schmidt (70) has fallen in love with?” one headline asked, alongside a photograph of Burkandt dressed in a dirndl, the traditional Bavarian attire commonly worn during Oktoberfest and other folk festivals.

In another report, the outlet wrote, “Who is the woman who appeared at the side of tech billionaire Eric Schmidt and is now captivating all of America?”

Who is Gloria-Sophie Burkandt?

Burkandt is the daughter of Markus Söder, Bavaria’s powerful minister-president. According to Bild, she is “far more than a friend of the former Google CEO,” describing her as someone with “an impressive background as an economist, model, and author.”

Published reports indicate that Burkandt completed undergraduate studies in business management and economics before earning a master’s degree in business management. She is also believed to be working on her PhD thesis in New York.

The German tabloid reported that Burkandt divides her time between New York, Los Angeles and Germany, moving comfortably within elite political, business and cultural circles.

Modeling Career and Writing

Beyond her academic credentials, Burkandt has built an international modeling résumé, including appearances in Vogue Turkey.

Who Is Eric Schmidt?

Eric Schmidt stepped down as Google’s chief executive in 2011 but has remained a prominent figure in New York’s elite social and dating circles. He has been married for more than four decades to Wendy Schmidt.

As of Monday, the Bloomberg Billionaires Index valued his net worth at $54.6 billion.

Over the years, Schmidt has been widely described in media reports as being in an open marriage.

Eric Schmidt Past Relationships

In recent years, Eric Schmidt was involved in a lengthy and turbulent relationship with entrepreneur Michelle Ritter, a former associate with whom he also had business dealings.

The relationship deteriorated amid multiple lawsuits filed by Ritter, who accused Schmidt of misconduct and financial improprieties.

Eric Schmidt has also previously been linked to former Olympic figure skater Alexandra Duisberg, with whom he was photographed traveling internationally. Over time, he has been associated with several women in finance, media and the arts, many of them decades younger than the tech executive.



