Who Is London School Knife Attack Suspect? 13-Year-Old Student Shouted ‘Allahu Akbar’ While Stabbing Classmates, Arrested

A brutal knife attack happened at Kingsbury High School in Brent, north-west London on Tuesday. Around 12:40 pm students were having a normal day in school just like any other day, however it all changed when a 13-year-old boy pulled out a knife and stabbed two classmates.

According to reports, witnesses said that the 13-year-old boy shouted “Allahu Akbar” which is a phrase that means “God is greatest”, as he stabbed the other boys. Police have not officially called it a terror attack yet. However, because of these circumstances, officers from Counter Terrorism Policing London took over the case.

Police have not released the identity of the 13-year-old boy arrested in connection with the Kingsbury High School stabbing.

13-year-old boy causes chaos inside the classroom

According to neighbours and parents, the 13-year-old boy may have climbed over a wall to get into the school grounds before the attack began. In the swirl of panic, some pupils dropped their bags and coats and ran. Others were trapped in fear inside the block.

Reports say that one parent, Simon Theodorou, said that the boy “pepper-sprayed a classroom,” which made it harder for others to escape or raise the alarm. He explained that one of the victims may have been stabbed while trying to pull the fire alarm to warn others.

Eyewitnesses said the classroom turned into chaos. Children started screaming. Some banged on the windows begging for help. One neighbour later said she heard kids shouting, “Mummy, Mummy.”

Police Probe and Arrest the 13-year-old boy

As per reports, two boys, aged 12 and 13, were rushed to the hospital in serious condition and were still fighting for their lives late into the night.

Police launched a search and later the same evening arrested the 13-year-old London attacker on suspicion of attempted murder. They also found what they believe was the weapon used in the attack.

Outside the school, leaders and officials spoke about how shocking the event was. According to reports, London’s Mayor, Sadiq Khan, said “There is no honour in staying silent” and urged anyone who saw something to speak to the police. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said her “thoughts and prayers” were with the victims and their families.

Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said the police were “keeping an open mind as to any motivation behind the attack”.

Motive behind the attack being ascertained

He explained that the 13-year-old boy ran away after carrying out the stabbing, but officers quickly began searching for him. “After urgent inquiries, our officers arrested him and also recovered a weapon which we believe to have been used in the stabbing.”

Williams also confirmed that the London attacker was “arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody for questioning by our officers”.

By evening, the school was still in lockdown. Parents and students were shaken. Some kids were still there at 7 pm, talking with police about what they saw. Others went home in tears, trying to make sense of a day that changed so many lives.

