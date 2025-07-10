Who Is Francesca Albanese? The UN Expert Sanctioned By US Over Gaza War Criticism

US on Wednesday imposed sanctions on the United Nations Special Rapporteur, Francesca Albanese, who has been investigating Israel’s human rights violations in the Palestinian territories after the October 7 attack by Hamas.

The US State Department on Wedesday announced the sanctions against Albanese after UN did not remove Albanese from her position despite repeated requests from US.

Who is Francesca Albanese?

Francesca Albanese is an international human rights lawyer serving as the UN Special Rapporteursince 2002. She specialises in Middle Eastern affairs and is responsible for monitoring and reporting on human rights in the Palestinian territories according to the UN Human Rights Council.

During her tenure, Albanese has released several legal analyses and reports, covering key issues such as:

The violation of the right to self-determination in the occupied Palestinian territories (2022)

The widespread and systematic imprisonment of Palestinians (2023)

The erosion of children’s rights, which she described as “unchilding” in the occupied territories (2023)

Albanese is also the author of Palestinian Refugees in International Law (Oxford University Press, 2020) and J’Accuse (Fuoriscena, 2024).

Francesca Albanese Accuses Israel Of Systematic Torture In Gaza

In an interview with The World with Yalda Hakim, Albanese spoke about the psychological scars carried by young fighters in Gaza. “Many are haunted by what they have seen, what they have done,” she said.

Describing the conflict, Albanese added, “It doesn’t make sense. This is not a war; this is an assault against civilians, and this is producing a fracture in many of them,” according to a report by NewsSky.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Albanese accused Israel of systematic torture against Palestinian prisoners. “Since October 7, torture against Palestinian prisoners has become widespread and systematic. Both male and female detainees have been subjected to sexual violence, including rape,” she wrote. She also referenced the documented gang rape at Sde Teiman prison, calling it “part of a pattern.” Albanese further stated, “This is not just cruelty: inflicting severe physical or mental harm on members of a group ‘as such’ is a constitutive element of genocide.”

Francesca Albanese Accuses Israel of Genocide

Francesca Albanese has openly accused Israel of committing “genocide” against Palestinians in Gaza, an allegation strongly denied by both Israel and the United States, which continues to provide key military support to Israel.

Until now, the U.S. had not directly challenged Albanese, partly because it has not participated in either of the two Human Rights Council sessions held this year, including the most recent session that ended on Tuesday. The absence follows the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw the U.S. from the Council earlier this year.

Albanese in a report released on July 1 highlighted the role of Western defence companies suppliying weapons to Israel military. The reeport also revealled the role of manufacturers of heavy machinery involved in the demolition of Palestinian homes. The report, cited by Associated Press, also pointed to the involvement of companies across sectors including shipping, real estate, technology, banking, finance, online travel, and academia.

“While life in Gaza is being obliterated and the West Bank is under escalating assault, this report shows why Israel’s genocide continues: because it is lucrative for many,” the report stated.

Francesca Albanese Supports for ICC Arrest of Benjamin Netanyahu

Albanese has also voiced strong support for the International Criminal Court’s arrest warrants targeting Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over alleged war crimes.

In her latest findings, Albanese named several major U.S. companies as complicit in aiding what she described as Israel’s ongoing occupation and war on Gaza.

