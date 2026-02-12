LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Hind Al-Owais? UAE Diplomat Who Reportedly 'Pimped' Herself, Her 13-Year-Old Sister And Other Arab Girls To Jeffrey Epstein

Who Is Hind Al-Owais? UAE Diplomat Who Reportedly ‘Pimped’ Herself, Her 13-Year-Old Sister And Other Arab Girls To Jeffrey Epstein

UAE diplomat Hind Al-Owais faces scrutiny after her name appeared in 469 emails linked to Jeffrey Epstein. Some messages mention introducing her sister to Epstein. US authorities have not charged her.

An Emirati diplomat, Hind Al-Owais, is under immense international scrutiny after her name surfaced in 469 email exchanges linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein. Al-Owais, however, has not been charged with any wrongdoing.

What DOJ Documents Reveal About Exchange Between Hind Al-Owais & Epstein

According to the Department of Justice release, Al-Owais’s name appears in approximately 469 email exchanges with Epstein over a period spanning 2011 and 2012.

The messages range from scheduling coordination and meeting logistics to references describing social arrangements.

In one January 2012 email included in the records, Al-Owais wrote, “getting one girl ready is difficult enough; two girls, you can certainly call a challenge.”

Epstein responded in the same exchange, asking whether they could arrive closer to 11 a.m. so he could have, “more time with the two.”

Hind Al-Owais Told Epstein Her Sister Is Even Prettier

Additional emails from the same month indicate continued communication regarding meetings. In one message, Al-Owais wrote, “my sister is here and I have told her so much about you I want her to meet you let me know when!”

In a subsequent exchange, after Epstein suggested lunch, she replied:

“I am so excited to see you and introduce you to my sister — she is even prettier than me!”

Why the Emails Between Hind Al-Owais And Epstein Are Drawing Attention

Some social media posts have claimed that the messages referenced a “13-year-old sister.” However, such age-related details have not been independently verified by mainstream reporting.

US authorities have not accused Al-Owais of criminal wrongdoing in connection with the email exchanges.

Officials familiar with the document release have described the files as containing “raw and unverified” material, noting that inclusion in the records does not amount to an allegation of criminal conduct. Civil liberties groups have also cautioned against drawing conclusions from large, unfiltered data disclosures.

There is no verified evidence indicating that Epstein influenced Al-Owais’s diplomatic career or that she was involved in his illegal activities.

Who Is Hind Al-Owais?

Hind Al-Owais is a prominent Emirati diplomat known internationally for her advocacy on human rights and women’s empowerment.

She serves as Director of the UAE Permanent Committee for Human Rights (PCHR) and has represented the United Arab Emirates in leadership roles at the United Nations.

Over the decades, she rose through diplomatic ranks, gaining recognition in international forums. Her public addresses have frequently focused on gender equality and women’s participation in development.

First published on: Feb 12, 2026 12:48 PM IST
