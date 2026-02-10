LIVE TV
Home > Viral News > Fact Check: Did Epstein Files Reveal A Video Of Donald Trump ‘Making Out’ With Nicki Minaj?

Fact Check: Did Epstein Files Reveal A Video Of Donald Trump ‘Making Out’ With Nicki Minaj?

Misinformation analysts observe that bad actors often use the names and events of such high profile people such as the Epstein Files to create and spread types of false narratives where deepfakes technology is more persuasive.

Fact Check: Did Epstein Files Reveal A Video Of Donald Trump ‘Making Out’ With Nicki Minaj?

The video featuring Donald Trump and Nicki Minaj in a sexual position is going viral on social media, and some of the users reported that it was included in the recently published Jeffrey Epstein Files. The video, which was posted in such applications as Tik Tok, Instagram and X, immediately went viral and attracted millions of views, and actually raised a question as to its origin and the truthfulness of its content.

Donald Trump Making Out With Nicki Minaj?

Nevertheless, a fact by fact analysis reveals that the viral video is a high tech AI produced deepfake, and not an authentic archival video of the Department of Justice release on the Epstein case. Although the captions suggest that the video has been leaked, the official Epstein Files do not have any evidence to prove the existence of such intimate information within the DOJ release. 

The fake news seems to take advantage of real life news about both personalities, including recent political speech and in person events of Minaj with Trump supporters, to maximize the impact of the news and its potential to gain viral traction. Misinformation analysts observe that bad actors often use the names and events of such high profile people such as the Epstein Files to create and spread types of false narratives where deepfakes technology is more persuasive. To warn users about the artificiality of the content, platforms have begun to put warnings like Community Notes on some of them, but the viral nature of such content continues to point to the continued challenges in regulating generative AI generated misinformation. 

Epstein Files: Trump And Nicki Minaj

Notably, no such video footage of Trump or Minaj was published by the Department of Justice in its Epstein files, the available files are court documents, emails, photographs, and other pieces of evidence which do not contain the sensual moments depicted in the viral video. Fact check also emphasizes that the video is not a valid leak of Epstein Files and encourages viewers to be careful about sharing or believing viral posts that are sensational and unverified because interacting with such disinformation can be both legally and ethically problematic. 

Also Read: India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video

Fire At Arshi Khan’s Mumbai Home: Bigg Boss Fame Actress Reported Safe Amid Shocking Incident, Rescue Operations On

