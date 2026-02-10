LIVE TV
India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video

India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video

A viral video claiming an all-female Chinese SWAT team outperformed an all-male Indian squad at the UAE SWAT Challenge has sparked intense debate online. The clip, shared widely on social media, suggests a direct head-to-head tactical contest during the competition in Dubai. However, the video’s authenticity has been questioned, with users and community notes flagging it as misleading and edited.

Viral video claiming Chinese women SWAT beat Indian men at UAE challenge flagged as misleading. Photo: X.
Viral video claiming Chinese women SWAT beat Indian men at UAE challenge flagged as misleading. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: February 10, 2026 12:24:33 IST

India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video

A video purportedly showing an all-female Chinese SWAT team outperforming an all-male Indian squad at the UAE SWAT Challenge has gone viral on social media. Social media users have, however, called out the video as fake and accused the social media handles of misinformation and narrative setting.

The video has triggered a debate over gender representation, elite policing, and misinformation online.

The clip, widely circulated across platforms, claims to capture a direct head-to-head tactical face-off between the two teams during the prestigious competition hosted by Dubai Police.

The UAE SWAT Challenge is being held at Al Ruwayyah Training City in Dubai from February 7 to February 11. The event has brought together 118 elite SWAT and special forces teams from 52 countries across six continents. It is designed to test real-world operational readiness through high-pressure, scenario-based challenges.

India Vs China SWAT Challenge Viral Video

The video shows the beginning of a tactical event at the UAE SWAT Challenge, where teams are tested on speed, coordination, accuracy, and performance under pressure. As the event starts, the all-female Chinese SWAT team appears to take an early lead.

The course includes demanding physical challenges such as barriers and narrow passages, followed by live-fire shooting drills. In these segments, the Chinese team appears to be significantly ahead. 

In contrast, the all-male Indian squad shown in the video appears to face brief delays at certain stages. The footage shows slower obstacle crossings and moments where coordination seems less fluid compared to the Chinese team.

During the firing segment, the Indian team is seen taking more time to settle into position, which impacts their overall pace. As the challenge progresses, the visible gap between the two teams widens. By the end of the clip, the Chinese team is clearly ahead in both speed and execution.

Authenticity Of India Vs China SWAT Challenge Viral Video

However, the viral clip has since been flagged with a community note on social media platform X, questioning the accuracy of the claims being made.

“Misleading narrative. The claim targets India without factual basis. The clip is an edited mix from different stages of the UAE SWAT Challenge, a multi-day event with separate categories. Official results do not record any India-vs-China male-female face-off,” the community note stated.

Several users also alleged that the video had been deliberately edited to create a false comparison.

“Heavily edited video from Chinese TikTok repurposed by Pakistani gutter dweller to malign India,” wrote X user @mujifren.

The post further claimed that the commentator repeatedly mentioned Kazakh timings and that the women’s task ended quickly after dropping the first load, while the Indian men’s run continued. 

“The commentary in itself is off. They have taken two different event clips and joined them together. Indian men were playing against Kazakhstan men, as is clear from the commentary, while Chinese women were competing against another country,” the user added.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 12:21 PM IST
Tags: chinaDUBAIindiasWAT ChallengeUAE SWAT ChallengeUAE SWAT Challenge 2026viral news

Samsung Galaxy F70e 5G Launched With 6,000mAh Battery, 50MP Camera, And Dimensity 6300 Processor At Just Rs…

India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video

India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video
India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video
India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video
India Vs China SWAT Challenge: Did All-Female Chinese Team Beat Indian Men In Dubai? Truth Behind The Viral Video

QUICK LINKS