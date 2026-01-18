Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know

Jake Lang: Jake Lang, a Florida Senate candidate and a participant in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, was allegedly stabbed during a protest in Minneapolis on Saturday, according to his own account and videos circulating on social media. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the city following the recent killing of Renee Good, who was shot by a federal agent identified as Jonathan Ross.

Protest And Counter-Protest Turn Violent

Lang had organised a demonstration titled “March Against Minnesota Fraud,” which began near Minneapolis City Hall. As the march got underway, a counter-protest was organised by the People’s Action Coalition Against Trump, leading to confrontations between the two groups.

Videos shared online appear to show Lang lying on the ground, bleeding from the head, as members of the crowd dragged him away. Other clips posted on X show him being kicked and pulled as he attempted to leave the area.

Minneapolis (Jan. 17) — Anti-Islam activist Jake Lang was pulled down from a ledge into a far-left mob who surrounded and beat him on the head. The rioters believe mass migration must not be stopped and that those who criticise Islam & Muslims should die. pic.twitter.com/2ea6Km0EhI — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) January 17, 2026

BREAKING🚨: Pardoned J6 conservative Jake Lang is BLEEDING from the head after being MOBBED and assaulted by a violent crowd in Minneapolis. Agitators screaming “F*CK YOU NAZI!” as chaos erupts. Someone is going to get seriously hurt — where are the police? Total anarchy right… pic.twitter.com/XUxOT1CwCv — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) January 17, 2026

Photographs from the scene show the 29-year-old with visible blood on the back of his head, while a local social media user claimed Lang was beaten during clashes on the steps of City Hall.

Who Is Jake Lang?

Jake Lang is a Florida-based political activist who is currently running for the Florida State Senate. He is widely known for his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, for which he was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Lang is among more than 1,500 individuals pardoned for offences connected to the Capitol riot. Since his release, he has remained active in far-right political activism and frequently organizes demonstrations across the country.

Alleged Stabbing And Online Claims

In a post later shared on social media, Lang said he had been stabbed during the confrontation, claiming that a plate carrier blocked the blade.

“I just got stabbed by a crazy white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota,” he wrote. Authorities have not independently confirmed the stabbing claim at the time of reporting.

During the confrontation, Lang was heard shouting inflammatory slogans, including anti-immigrant and white nationalist rhetoric, which further escalated tensions at the scene. In another video, he could be heard urging others not to bring weapons into the protest area.

