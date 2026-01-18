LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know

Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know

Jake Lang: Jake Lang, a Florida Senate candidate and a participant in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, was allegedly stabbed during a protest in Minneapolis on Saturday. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the city.

Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis (Picture Credits: X)
Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis (Picture Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 18, 2026 03:34:11 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know

Jake Lang: Jake Lang, a Florida Senate candidate and a participant in the January 6, 2021, US Capitol riot, was allegedly stabbed during a protest in Minneapolis on Saturday, according to his own account and videos circulating on social media. The incident occurred amid heightened tensions in the city following the recent killing of Renee Good, who was shot by a federal agent identified as Jonathan Ross.

You Might Be Interested In

Protest And Counter-Protest Turn Violent

Lang had organised a demonstration titled “March Against Minnesota Fraud,” which began near Minneapolis City Hall. As the march got underway, a counter-protest was organised by the People’s Action Coalition Against Trump, leading to confrontations between the two groups.

Videos shared online appear to show Lang lying on the ground, bleeding from the head, as members of the crowd dragged him away. Other clips posted on X show him being kicked and pulled as he attempted to leave the area.

You Might Be Interested In

Photographs from the scene show the 29-year-old with visible blood on the back of his head, while a local social media user claimed Lang was beaten during clashes on the steps of City Hall.

Who Is Jake Lang?

Jake Lang is a Florida-based political activist who is currently running for the Florida State Senate. He is widely known for his involvement in the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, for which he was later pardoned by President Donald Trump.

Lang is among more than 1,500 individuals pardoned for offences connected to the Capitol riot. Since his release, he has remained active in far-right political activism and frequently organizes demonstrations across the country.

Alleged Stabbing And Online Claims

In a post later shared on social media, Lang said he had been stabbed during the confrontation, claiming that a plate carrier blocked the blade.

“I just got stabbed by a crazy white commie leftist rioter today in Minnesota,” he wrote. Authorities have not independently confirmed the stabbing claim at the time of reporting.

During the confrontation, Lang was heard shouting inflammatory slogans, including anti-immigrant and white nationalist rhetoric, which further escalated tensions at the scene. In another video, he could be heard urging others not to bring weapons into the protest area.

ALSO READ: ‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 3:34 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: anti Islam activist protestcounter protest MinneapolisJake LangJake Lang Minneapolis protestMinneapolis protest clashwho is Jake Lang

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ali Khamenei A ‘Sick Man’; Says ‘It’s Time To Look For New Leadership In Iran’

Donald Trump Announces 10% Tariff On These Eight European Countries For Opposing The US Control Of Greenland

‘Several Thousand People Killed’: Iran’s Leader Ali Khamenei Admits Death Toll In Recent Protests

Surveillance Plane With 11 On Board Vanishes In Indonesia, Rescue Teams Rush To Suspected Crash Site

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

LATEST NEWS

CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

Indian Tourists Chant ‘Jai Shiv Sena’ On Paris Streets, Video Sparks Backlash | WATCH

IndiGo CEO Breaks Silence On Rs 22 Crore Fine Over December Flight Disruptions; Here’s What The Airline Said

After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sunjay Kapur’s Sister And Award-Winning Entrepreneur Supporting Karisma Kapoor Since The Start Of Estate Dispute

BBL Drama: ‘Disrespected’ Babar Azam Loses Cool, Sparks Dressing-Room Tension With Steve Smith After The Match, Here’s What Exactly Happened

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History In U19 World Cup, Leaves Virat Kohli’s Record Behind

India Presses Iran For Consular Access To 16 Crew Of Seized Tanker MT Valiant Roar, Embassy Flags Weeks-Long Delay

‘Is That A Joke?’ Elon Musk Hints At Buying Ryanair, Calls CEO An ‘Utter Idiot’ Amid Starlink Wi-Fi Row

Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know
Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know
Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know
Who Is Jake Lang? Anti-Islam Activist Dragged Into Crowd By Counter-Protesters In Minneapolis; Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS