‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday strongly criticised potential US tariff threats linked to Greenland, calling them “unacceptable” and warning that Europe would respond in a united and coordinated manner if such measures were imposed.

“No intimidation or threat will sway us, whether in Ukraine, Greenland, or elsewhere,” Macron said in a post on X. “Tariff threats have no place here, and Europeans will react together if they are implemented.”

Tensions Rise Over Trump’s Greenland Push

Macron’s remarks come amid escalating tensions over US President Donald Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory under Denmark. Trump warned on Saturday that several European countries could face tariffs of up to 25% unless his proposal moves forward.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen described the threat as unexpected, stressing that the expanded US military presence in Greenland is meant to strengthen Arctic security, not undermine European interests. He said Denmark remains in close coordination with the European Commission and allied partners.

The dispute underscores growing friction between Washington and its European allies over strategic influence and economic interests in the Arctic, a region of rising geopolitical importance.

Trump Details Tariff Timeline, Signals Talks

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that from February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face a 10 percent tariff on all goods exported to the United States.

He added that the levy would rise to 25% from June 1, 2026, remaining in force until an agreement is reached for what he described as the “complete and total purchase of Greenland”.

“These countries are playing a very dangerous game,” Trump wrote, warning that the situation posed risks to global security. He said strong measures were necessary to ensure the matter was resolved “quickly and without question,” while also stating that the US was open to negotiations with Denmark and other affected nations.

