LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran dgca bandar abbas Bangladesh Hindu killing BMC BMC Election Results bjp ind vs ban No Handshake indian in Iran
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity

‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday strongly criticised potential US tariff threats linked to Greenland, calling them “unacceptable” and warning that Europe would respond in a united and coordinated manner if such measures were imposed.

‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity (Pic Credits: X)
‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Last updated: January 18, 2026 02:39:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday strongly criticised potential US tariff threats linked to Greenland, calling them “unacceptable” and warning that Europe would respond in a united and coordinated manner if such measures were imposed.

You Might Be Interested In

“No intimidation or threat will sway us, whether in Ukraine, Greenland, or elsewhere,” Macron said in a post on X. “Tariff threats have no place here, and Europeans will react together if they are implemented.”

Tensions Rise Over Trump’s Greenland Push

Macron’s remarks come amid escalating tensions over US President Donald Trump’s renewed push to acquire Greenland, a self-governing territory under Denmark. Trump warned on Saturday that several European countries could face tariffs of up to 25% unless his proposal moves forward.

Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen described the threat as unexpected, stressing that the expanded US military presence in Greenland is meant to strengthen Arctic security, not undermine European interests. He said Denmark remains in close coordination with the European Commission and allied partners.

The dispute underscores growing friction between Washington and its European allies over strategic influence and economic interests in the Arctic, a region of rising geopolitical importance.

Trump Details Tariff Timeline, Signals Talks

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said that from February 1, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Finland would face a 10 percent tariff on all goods exported to the United States.

He added that the levy would rise to 25% from June 1, 2026, remaining in force until an agreement is reached for what he described as the “complete and total purchase of Greenland”.

“These countries are playing a very dangerous game,” Trump wrote, warning that the situation posed risks to global security. He said strong measures were necessary to ensure the matter was resolved “quickly and without question,” while also stating that the US was open to negotiations with Denmark and other affected nations.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Calls Ali Khamenei A ‘Sick Man’; Says ‘It’s Time To Look For New Leadership In Iran’

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 2:37 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: donald trumpemmanuel macronGreenlandTariff Threats Over Greenland

RELATED News

Donald Trump Calls Ali Khamenei A ‘Sick Man’; Says ‘It’s Time To Look For New Leadership In Iran’

Donald Trump Announces 10% Tariff On These Eight European Countries For Opposing The US Control Of Greenland

‘Several Thousand People Killed’: Iran’s Leader Ali Khamenei Admits Death Toll In Recent Protests

Surveillance Plane With 11 On Board Vanishes In Indonesia, Rescue Teams Rush To Suspected Crash Site

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

LATEST NEWS

CAQM Reinvokes GRAP-IV In Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Turns ‘Severe’; Check What’s Allowed And What’s Banned

Indian Tourists Chant ‘Jai Shiv Sena’ On Paris Streets, Video Sparks Backlash | WATCH

IndiGo CEO Breaks Silence On Rs 22 Crore Fine Over December Flight Disruptions; Here’s What The Airline Said

After Massive Flight Chaos, DGCA Fines IndiGo ₹22.2 Crore For Disruption Affecting 3 Lakh Passengers, Slams Management Shortcomings

Back To The Moon: NASA Gears Up For Historic Artemis II Rollout, First Crewed Moon Mission In 50 Years

Who Is Mandhira Kapur Smith? Sunjay Kapur’s Sister And Award-Winning Entrepreneur Supporting Karisma Kapoor Since The Start Of Estate Dispute

BBL Drama: ‘Disrespected’ Babar Azam Loses Cool, Sparks Dressing-Room Tension With Steve Smith After The Match, Here’s What Exactly Happened

14-Year-Old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Creates History In U19 World Cup, Leaves Virat Kohli’s Record Behind

India Presses Iran For Consular Access To 16 Crew Of Seized Tanker MT Valiant Roar, Embassy Flags Weeks-Long Delay

‘Is That A Joke?’ Elon Musk Hints At Buying Ryanair, Calls CEO An ‘Utter Idiot’ Amid Starlink Wi-Fi Row

‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity
‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity
‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity
‘No Intimidation Or Threat Will Influence Us’: Emmanuel Macron Responds To US Tariff Threats Over Greenland; Vows European Unity

QUICK LINKS