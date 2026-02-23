Who Is Jessica ‘La Negra’ Oseguera González? After Mexican Drug Lord El Mencho’s Killing, His US-Born Daughter Emerges As Successor To Lead CJNG Cartel

Mexican drug lord Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera Cervantes was killed in a major military operation this week. One big question has been doings rounds everywhere which is that who will take over the powerful Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG)?

Among several possible successors, the most prominent is his US-born daughter, Jessica Johanna Oseguera González, who is a woman with a complex past and deep ties to her father’s criminal empire.

Who Is Jessica?

Reports say that Jessica is often known by her nickname “La Negra”. She was born in San Francisco, California and holds dual US and Mexican citizenship. Unlike her father, who built the cartel from the rugged hills of Jalisco, Jessica spent part of her life in the United States before moving to Mexico as a teenager and later studying marketing at a university in Guadalajara.

According to reports, Jessica’s life took a dramatic turn in February 2020, when she traveled to Washington, DC to attend a hearing for her younger brother, Rubén Oseguera González who is known as “El Menchito.”

Jessica’s Legal Past

While there, US authorities arrested her on charges related to business dealings with companies linked to the CJNG’s financial network. She ultimately pleaded guilty to financial charges and was sentenced to 30 months in prison, though she was released early in 2022 after serving about 25 months.

Jessica’s legal troubles and dual citizenship make her profile unusual compared to traditional cartel leaders. Many analysts say her experience with the cartel’s financial side which includes front businesses and money-laundering operations, could position her as a strong candidate to control its economic empire.

Can Jessica Lead the CJNG?

However, becoming the next head of the CJNG may not be straightforward. According to reports, other potential successors include El Mencho’s stepson Juan Carlos Valencia González, a senior figure within the cartel’s operational structure, and hard-line lieutenants like Gonzalo Mendoza Gaytán (“El Sapo”). Security experts warn that the cartel could even fracture into rival factions if no clear leader emerges.

Jessica’s older brother, El Menchito, had long been seen as a natural heir until his extradition to the United States and life sentence put him out of the running. Meanwhile, the youngest daughter, Laisha Oseguera, keeps a low public profile but is also under scrutiny by authorities.

Since her father’s death in a raid that drew on US intelligence support, the CJNG has already shown signs of unrest, with cartel members blocking roads and attacking infrastructure in several Mexican states in retaliation.

