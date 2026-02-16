LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai crude oil prices Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai crude oil prices Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai crude oil prices Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai crude oil prices Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai crude oil prices Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai crude oil prices Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai crude oil prices Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi February solar eclipse 2026 kim jong un rajkummar rao openai crude oil prices Islamophobia aliens 14-day judicial custody Couple Friendly movie review Jaipur Mohsin Naqvi
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea

Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea

A potential succession crisis in North Korea could spark a fierce internal power struggle if leader Kim Jong-un were to die or become incapacitated. Reports suggest tensions may emerge between his teenage daughter Kim Ju-ae and his powerful sister Kim Yo Jong.

Kim Jong-un succession fears rise as reports warn of power struggle between sister Kim Yo Jong and daughter Kim Ju-ae. Photos: X
Kim Jong-un succession fears rise as reports warn of power struggle between sister Kim Yo Jong and daughter Kim Ju-ae. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 16, 2026 09:09:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea

Kim Jong-un could trigger a fierce internal power struggle in North Korea if he were to die or become incapacitated, potentially pitting his teenage daughter against his influential sister Kim Yo Jong, according to reports quoting a former intelligence official.

The North Korean leader represents the third generation of his family to rule the communist state, following his father and grandfather. Recent developments suggest he may be preparing to extend the dynasty into a fourth generation by eventually handing power to his daughter, Kim Ju-ae, who is believed to be around 13 years old.

Intelligence Warnings of Possible Power Struggle Between Kim Yo Jong And Kim Ju-ae

However, any succession plan could face challenges from Kim’s sister, Kim Yo Jong, who is widely regarded as the second-most powerful figure in North Korea after her brother and is believed to harbour ambitions of her own.

You Might Be Interested In

Rah Jong-yil, a former South Korean ambassador to the United Kingdom and former deputy director of Seoul’s intelligence service, warned that a leadership struggle is a realistic possibility.

“It depends on the timing, but I believe if Kim Yo Jong believed that she had a chance of becoming the top leader then she would take it,” he told The Telegraph.

“For her, there are no reasons to refrain from putting into effect her own political project.”

He also suggested that a confrontation between aunt and niece over succession would likely involve little restraint, given the regime’s past behaviour.

Who Is Kim Yo Jong?

Kim Yo Jong is believed to be in her late 30s and is the only daughter among the five children of former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il, who ruled from 1994 until his death in 2011.

She first drew major public attention during her father’s funeral and quickly consolidated influence within her brother’s administration after he assumed power.

There were also reports that she temporarily filled his role in 2014 during a period of about a month when Kim Jong-un was absent from public view.

Since 2014, she has served as vice director of the ruling Workers’ Party’s Propaganda and Agitation Department. In 2021, she was appointed to North Korea’s top decision-making body, the State Affairs Commission, according to South Korea’s Unification Ministry.

Also Read: It’s Official! North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un Chooses 13-Year-Old Daughter Kim Ju Ae As His Successor – Know All About Her

First published on: Feb 16, 2026 9:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-2kim jong unKim Ju AeKim Yo Jongnorth koreaWorld news

RELATED News

Who Is Randy Fine? Trump Ally, US Congressman Sparks Outrage Over ‘Dogs Over Muslims’ Comment, Targets Zohran Mamdani

Barack Obama Says Aliens Are Real, Responds To Area 51 Secret Military Facility Claims – WATCH

‘No Enrichment Capability But Dismantling The Equipment’: Benjamin Netanyahu Clears Stance On Potential US–Iran Deal

US Forces Board Another Sanctioned Venezuela-Linked Oil Tanker In Indian Ocean After Atlantic-Caribbean Pursuit

‘Board Of Peace’ To End Gaza War? Donald Trump Claims $5 Billion Pledged By Member States – What’s Behind The Big Announcement

LATEST NEWS

Stock Market Today: Trader Cautious Amid Global Uncertainty; Sensex Slips, Nifty Below 25,400 After Last Week’s Sell-Off

Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea

Angel Nuzhat vs Angel Nujhat: Truth Behind The Trending 12-Minute Viral MMS Clip Explained

Rajkummar Rao’s Dramatic New Look Breaks The Internet; Fans Stunned, ‘What Happened To Him?’ Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Video

Stocks To Watch Today: Ola Electric, KFin Tech, Inox Green, HUL, Fractal Analytics, AYE, Manappuram, Alkem Labs, Zydus Life, Jubilant Pharmova, Fortis Healthcare And Precision Wires In Spotlight

Who Is Peter Steinberger? Developer Behind Viral OpenClaw Joins OpenAI, Sam Altman Calls Him ‘Genius’ – Here’s His €100 Million Success Story

What Will Shape The Stock Market Today? Gift Nifty Signals Weak Open As Bulls Pause Amid Rising Volatility; Check Sensex And Nifty Outlook

Phalguna Amavasya 2026: Is It Today Or Tomorrow? Know The Exact Date, Rituals, And Do’s And Don’ts Before You Begin

Who Is Kamruddin Alias ‘Baba’? Occult Practitioner And Self-Styled Godman Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody In Delhi’s Peeragarhi Triple Murder Case

India And France To Deepen Strategic Cooperation At 6th Bilateral Defence Dialogue In Bengaluru On February 17

Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea
Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea
Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea
Who Is Kim Yo Jong? Kim Jong Un’s Powerful Sister Faces Brutal Royal-Style Succession War With Dictator’s Daughter Kim Ju-ae In North Korea

QUICK LINKS