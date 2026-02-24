LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is María Julissa? Social Media Claims Well-Known Influencer, 'OnlyFans Star' Helped Track, Kill CJNG Kingpin El Mencho

Who Is María Julissa? Social Media Claims Well-Known Influencer, 'OnlyFans Star' Helped Track, Kill CJNG Kingpin El Mencho

El Mencho, notorious CJNG leader, was killed in a Mexican raid after a crucial tip from his girlfriend, who social media claims is María Julissa, led authorities to him. Intelligence from his girlfriend reportedly helped pinpoint his location near Tapalpa.

El Mencho killed in Tapalpa raid after girlfriend who social media identified as María Julissa's tip helped Mexican authorities track the CJNG cartel leader.
El Mencho killed in Tapalpa raid after girlfriend who social media identified as María Julissa’s tip helped Mexican authorities track the CJNG cartel leader. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 24, 2026 14:50:15 IST

Who Is María Julissa? Social Media Claims Well-Known Influencer, ‘OnlyFans Star’ Helped Track, Kill CJNG Kingpin El Mencho

Mexican authorities recently killed Nemesio Oseguera, widely known as ‘El Mencho.’ The notorious leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) was killed following a high-stakes military operation in western Mexico. The US had placed a $15 million bounty for information leading to his capture.

Oseguera died in a helicopter after sustaining injuries during a raid by Mexican special forces in a wooded area near Tapalpa, a village known for its scenic vacation homes, according to Mexico’s Defense Ministry.

How A Tip From El Mencho’s Girlfriend Helped Mexican Authorities Kill The Drug Lord

According to reports, a crucial tip from one of Oseguera’s romantic partners played a key role in locating the cartel leader. Mexican Defense Secretary Ricardo Trevilla stated that intelligence from the confidante allowed authorities to quickly plan a raid the following day.

At a Monday press briefing, Trevilla explained that the woman, “one of the romantic partners of ‘El Mencho,’” had been brought to a house in Tapalpa by a trusted associate. She met with Oseguera on Saturday and then departed, leaving him with his security detail. This information was instrumental in preparing the operation.

The National Guard’s Special Immediate Reaction Force executed the operation on Sunday, combining land and air maneuvers. 

Who Is María Julissa, Social Media Claims As Alleged Lover Of El Mencho?

Following news of the raid, social media users speculated that a woman identified as María Julissa, described online as a popular influencer and alleged lover of Oseguera, had tipped off authorities. Telemundo and viral posts on X fueled the claims.

Julissa publicly denied the allegations. In an Instagram statement, she said, “Is disseminating information where supposedly I have published stories talking about what happened in Mexico. I want to clarify that everything is TOTALLY FALSE! I’m a person who doesn’t like problems, I don’t like to mess with anyone and live the party in peace. I ask you please if you see posts like the following, report them!”

She further added, “HELP ME TAKE DOWN ALL THESE PAGES ON FACEBOOK PLEASE THIS IS TOTALLY FAKE.”

At present, officials have not confirmed any involvement of Julissa or named the associate who allegedly helped authorities locate Oseguera.

First published on: Feb 24, 2026 2:50 PM IST
Drive Against Cervical Cancer: Centre To Roll Out Free HPV Vaccination For Girls Aged 14 And Above Across India soon

Who Is María Julissa? Social Media Claims Well-Known Influencer, ‘OnlyFans Star’ Helped Track, Kill CJNG Kingpin El Mencho

QUICK LINKS