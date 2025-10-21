Who Is Michelle Ritter? Google Ex-CEO Eric Schmidt’s Former Girlfriend Sues Him For Abuse And Stalking

Michelle Ritter, an influential entrepreneur and CEO, most recently had rumors about her suing Eric Schmidt, the former Google chief executive and former partner. The allegations in the lawsuit reportedly include very serious claims against the technology billionaire, including alleged abuse and stalking. Ritter is the founder and CEO of the venture studio Steel Perlot, while Schmidt is an executive chairman in the same company.

The lawsuits gave rise to very sensitive personal allegations, shining a fierce light on the private life of one of Silicon Valley’s very important figures and his former associate. The specific details surrounding the alleged incidents have not yet been fully disclosed through public reporting, but the nature of the claims seems to indicate a very messy and contentious end to an alliance-professional and personal-in what otherwise may have been termed as relatively good standing.

Michelle Ritter’s Background and Career

Michelle Ritter is a young, accomplished entrepreneur with a decent academic background. Before starting Steel Perlot, she worked as a Cyber Research Associate at Hoover Institution at Stanford University.

She completed a triple major of economics, international studies, and political science at Johns Hopkins University, and then earned her JD/MBA from Columbia University. She founded her firm, Steel Perlot, in 2021 to establish and invest in data-driven platform businesses across various sectors such as applied AI and financial technology. Reports have it that Schmidt’s involvement with the company included a $100 million investment and his position as an executive chairman.

The Eric Schmidt Lawsuit Allegations

Under a lawsuit purportedly filed by Ritter, there are grave charges of abuse and stalking leveled against Eric Schmidt. The explicit particularities, either personal or otherwise, concerning unverified allegations of such claims are not open to public scrutiny; however, the nature of the lawsuit indicates an extremely hostile breakdown of the relationship involved.

The allegations of stalking and abuse would appear to draw in the conduct of the former Google Executive, who has exerted considerable influence both within technological and policy circles.

The working of the ongoing legal process is expected to scrutinize the interactions between Ritter and Schmidt after the reported end of their personal relationship and as they still continued to work together at Steel Perlot.

