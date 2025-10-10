LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya Makes It Official As They Stun Fans Together At Airport Clicks

Mahieka Sharma, an Indian model and actress, gained recognition in fashion and entertainment. Known for her glam style and social media presence, she recently made headlines when Hardik Pandya publicly confirmed their relationship, boosting her fame and online searches.

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Model and Actress in Spotlight with Hardik Pandya (Pc: Instagram)
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Model and Actress in Spotlight with Hardik Pandya (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 10, 2025 12:25:52 IST

Mahieka Sharma is a model and actress based in India, which left her recognition in different areas within the fashion and entertainment worlds. Contests and campaigns have always witnessed her active participation aside from the swathe of her fashion events. Although she has already made her place in social media, that is not at par with other more recognized names in Bollywood.

But rather, it may even be a maturing persona whose career so far has been studded with great assignments and involvements with other celebrities. She received a fair amount of media attention when speculation arose regarding her dating a popular Indian cricketer.

Mahieka Sharma: The Model Who Sparked Buzz

Mahieka Sharma’s rise to fame began when she made her entry into the modeling world. With her charming looks and ample confidence, she has been able to grab assignments in this highly competitive fashion arena of India.

She is hailed for her glam quotient and ability to carry traditional as well as contemporary outfits. While modeling remains her prime professional area, she has also tasted some acting with projects that seem to work with her developing public image. Her career path is representative of a new breed of Indian model, one who uses social media influence, as much as traditional print and runway work, to carve out a brand.

The Hardik Pandya Connection

Taking the spotlight in popular media for Mahieka Sharma was the association of her with the star Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya makes it official with model Mahieka Sharma as they get clicked together at the airport that sped through news and entertainment portals. 

This is the reason for citing the two of them publicly which implicitly proves their rumored relationship, putting Sharma in the gossip columns and increasing her searchability numbers online quite extraordinarily.

Though, of course, such a relationship with celebrities generally brings about a kind of scrutiny, this relationship dealings landed Mahieka Sharma into the public arena.

First published on: Oct 10, 2025 12:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS