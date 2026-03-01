Who Is Morticia Addams? Woman Who Lit Cigarette With Burning Khamenei Photo Hails His Death, Says ‘We’d Dance On Your Grave, Died Like a Rat’ | WATCH

A woman who went viral earlier this year for relighting a cigarette with a burning photo of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has now publicly celebrated his reported death in joint US-Israel airstrikes.

Posting on X, the woman, who uses the name “Morticia Addams” on social media, shared a video appearing to show her at an anti-Iran regime rally in Canada, where she is currently based.

Cheers to mooshali’s pathetic death 🥂

As the president Trump said “He died like a rat 🐀” pic.twitter.com/LeV6mdX581 — Morticia Addams 🇮🇷 (@melianouss) March 1, 2026

“I said we’d dance on your grave, didn’t I?” she wrote. In another post, she described what she called Khamenei’s “pathetic death” and quoted US President Donald Trump, saying, “He died like a rat.”

Who Is ‘Morticia Addams’?

The woman first drew global attention in January when a video showed her setting fire to an A4-sized photograph of Khamenei and using it to relight a cigarette. The footage quickly spread online and became a symbolic image during a wave of anti-government protests in Iran.

Clips of the act were widely circulated, turning the gesture into a striking visual representation of dissent amid growing unrest in the country. Iran has been facing mounting economic pressure, recurring protests, and long-standing anger over restrictions on women’s rights.

She has described herself as an Iranian refugee and says she uses a pseudonym for safety reasons. In earlier statements, she claimed she was arrested and abused in Iran over her activism before fleeing to Turkey. She later obtained a student visa and is reportedly living in Toronto.

