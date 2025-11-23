LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Nicholas Singh? Indian-Origin Man From Canada’s Most Wanted List Caught With Firearm

Who Is Nicholas Singh? Indian-Origin Man From Canada's Most Wanted List Caught With Firearm

Indian-origin Nicholas Singh, 24, arrested in Toronto from Canada’s most wanted list. Wanted for breach of parole, robbery & firearm offences, he was found with a firearm, ammo & extended magazine. Six new charges filed.

Nicholas Singh, Indian-Origin Fugitive from Canada’s Most Wanted List, Arrested. (Photo: X/@TheDeportReport)
Nicholas Singh, Indian-Origin Fugitive from Canada’s Most Wanted List, Arrested. (Photo: X/@TheDeportReport)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 23, 2025 19:39:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Nicholas Singh? Indian-Origin Man From Canada’s Most Wanted List Caught With Firearm

Toronto Police have arrested 24-year-old Nicholas Singh, an Indian-origin man who was among Canada’s 25 most wanted fugitives. Singh, who had been “unlawfully at large” since May 31, 2024, was apprehended in Toronto on Friday night after police spotted him in a vehicle carrying a firearm, extended magazine, and ammunition.

Singh was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for Breach of Parole by the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement (ROPE) squad. He had been serving a sentence of five years, five months, and 10 days for robbery and firearm-related offenses before fleeing. Following his arrest, authorities have slapped six additional firearm-related charges against him, including possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm without a license, carrying a loaded regulated firearm, and possessing a firearm with an altered serial number.

Bolo Program

The arrest came under the Bolo (Be On The Lookout) Program, which tracks Canada’s most wanted fugitives using modern communication tools and public alerts. According to the Bolo Program, Singh had been listed as “unlawfully at large,” highlighting the urgency of his capture.

Nicholas Singh’s arrest also draws attention to other Indian-origin fugitives currently on Canada’s most wanted list. Gurkirat Singh, 26, is wanted by Delta Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a child in September 2024, while Dharam Singh Dhaliwal remains wanted for the December 2022 murder of 21-year-old Pawanpreet Kaur in Brampton, Ontario.

The Bolo Program’s mission emphasises public vigilance and police coordination in locating high-risk offenders. Canadian authorities have warned that individuals on the list should be considered armed and dangerous and instructed citizens not to approach them.

Nicholas Singh’s capture marks a significant breakthrough for the Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement squad and highlights the ongoing challenges of monitoring and apprehending Canada’s most dangerous fugitives.

First published on: Nov 23, 2025 7:39 PM IST
Who Is Nicholas Singh? Indian-Origin Man From Canada’s Most Wanted List Caught With Firearm

