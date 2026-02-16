Who Is Om Kumar Rai? Indian-Origin Man Jailed 5 Months In Singapore For ‘Outraging Woman’s Modesty’

An Indian-origin man, Om Kumar Rai, has been sentenced to five months in jail in Singapore for using criminal force against a 22-year-old woman with the intent to outrage her modesty.

The case, reported by The Straits Times, has drawn attention after court documents detailed how Rai lured the victim to a secluded spot before molesting her, according to PTI.

Who Is Om Kumar Rai?

Om Kumar Rai, 42, is an Indian-origin man who pleaded guilty to one count of using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty under Singapore law. Beyond his age and nationality, the court proceedings did not disclose further personal details about him.

He was sentenced on February 13 to five months’ imprisonment after admitting to the offence.

How The Incident Unfolded

According to court proceedings, the incident took place around midnight on June 17, 2025. The victim was walking home when Rai approached her, claiming he was her father’s workmate.

In an apparent attempt to gain her trust, Rai extended his hand as if to offer a handshake.

When the woman reciprocated, he held onto her hand and kissed the back of it. Prosecutors told the court that he repeated the act twice, refusing to let go when she tried to pull away.

Rai then guided the woman to the foot of a staircase landing under the pretext of talking. There, he molested her by grabbing her right breast.

The woman managed to push him away, escape, and return home safely. She informed her parents about the incident, and a police report was lodged at about 9 am the same day.

What The Court Said

Deputy Public Prosecutors Tay Jia En and Ng Xin Yu described Rai’s actions as “undoubtedly intrusive” and sought a jail term of five to six months.

The court ultimately sentenced Rai to five months in jail after he pleaded guilty to the charge.

The victim’s identity and the exact location of the incident were redacted from court documents to protect her privacy.

What Is The Punishment For ‘Intent To Outrage Modesty’ In Singapore?

Under Singapore law, the offence of using criminal force with intent to outrage modesty carries serious penalties. Offenders can face up to three years in jail, a fine, caning, or any combination of these punishments.

In this case, the court imposed a custodial sentence, citing the intrusive nature of Rai’s conduct.

The case has sparked public discussion, particularly because Rai allegedly misrepresented himself as someone known to the victim’s family to initiate contact.

Authorities in Singapore have consistently taken a strict stance against offences involving sexual misconduct, emphasising deterrence and victim protection.

