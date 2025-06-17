Who Is Reza Pahlavi, The Exiled Son Of Iranian King Calling For Regime Change In The Country?

Reza Pahlavi, the exiled crown prince and the son of Iran’s deposed monarch, Mohammad Reza Shah, has called on Iranian’s to come out for regime change in the country. Pahlavi has called for an uprising in Iran, saying, “the Islamic Republic has come to an end and is falling.”

Reza Pahlavi Calls For Immediate Uprising in Iran

In a video message that he published on his X page on Tuesday, Pahlavi said, “only a total uprising is needed in order to bring, forever, an end to this collective nightmare.”

He said that all Iranians should stand up against what he called the ‘falling republic.’ “Now is the time to stand (up). The time to take Iran back. All (of us) together,” he said.

While assuring stability, Pahlavi, in his message, said that Iranians should not worry about the post-regime change scenario.

“Do not be preoccupied about the day after the fall of the Islamic republic. Iran will not enter a period of instability or civil war,” he said.

My Fellow Countrymen, The Islamic Republic has reached its end and is in the process of collapsing. Khamenei, like a frightened rat, has gone into hiding underground and has lost control of the situation. What has begun is irreversible. The future is bright, and together, we… https://t.co/XEyL5IM05t — Reza Pahlavi (@PahlaviReza) June 17, 2025

Israel has strengthened ties with Pahlavi in recent years, who in turn has voiced support for Israel’s actions. He has drawn praise from a section of the Iranian diaspora and has also been accused of betrayal by others in and outside Iran.

Pahlavi’s father, who was known as the Shah of Iran, had warm ties with Israel. However, he was overthrown by the Islamic Revolution in 1979.

Who is Reza Pahlavi?

Reza Pahlavi was born in Tehran as the prince to the late Mohammad Reza Shah of Iran and Empress Farah Pahlavi of Iran on October 31, 1960 . At the time of his father’s coronation in 1967, he was officially named Crown Prince.

At the age of 17, in 1978, he left Iran for jet fighter training in the United States Air Force. During this period, the unrest in Iran led to the exile of the Shah family in January 1979. The reins of the Government of Iran were taken over by Islamists, establishing a theocratic state and exiling the royal family.

Education and Career of Reza Pahlavi

Reza Pahlavi completed the Air Force Training Program in the US. During the early years of his exile, he completed his higher education with a degree in political science from the University of Southern California. Reza Pahlavi volunteered to serve his country’s military as a fighter pilot during the Iran-Iraq War but was declined by the theocratic regime.

He has lived in exile since 1978 and married Yasmine Etemad-Amini on June 12, 1986. The couple has three daughters named Noor Pahlavi, Iman Pahlavi and Farah Pahlavi.

