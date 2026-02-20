LIVE TV
Who Is Rina Oh? Jeffrey Epstein's 'You're Not Being Obedient' Survivor Says She Was Isolated At 21, Calls For Donald Trump To Be Questioned Under Oath

Who Is Rina Oh? Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘You’re Not Being Obedient’ Survivor Says She Was Isolated At 21, Calls For Donald Trump To Be Questioned Under Oath

Rina Oh, now in her late 40s, has publicly shared her experience of alleged abuse and intimidation by Jeffrey Epstein. She says she met him in the late 1990s when she was a 21-year-old art student and was promised a “scholarship with no strings attached.”

Rina Oh Speaks Out About Jeffrey Epstein Abuse (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 20, 2026 16:28:54 IST

Who Is Rina Oh? Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘You’re Not Being Obedient’ Survivor Says She Was Isolated At 21, Calls For Donald Trump To Be Questioned Under Oath

Rina Oh, a woman now in her late 40s, has gone public with her story of abuse and intimidation by disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein. Rina Oh says she first encountered Epstein in the late 1990s when she was a struggling 21-year-old art student.

What began as what she believed was an opportunity quickly spiralled into a harrowing experience that left her feeling trapped, isolated and fearful for years.

Rina Oh Says Scholarship Offer Turned Into Control

Rina Oh told reporters that Epstein approached her with the promise of support. “He said, ‘I’m offering you a scholarship with no strings attached, and you never have to see me again,’” she recalled. However, the support did not work out that way. After she refused to visit him repeatedly, the offer was withdrawn, and she said Epstein reacted by saying, “Well, you’re not being obedient, so I’m going to take that away.”

A trip to Florida proved to be the turning point in her story. As per reports, Rina Oh said she realised how vulnerable she had become once she arrived. “I didn’t really know where I was. It was my first time in that part of the country,” she said. “Others were able to freely go in and out of the estate. I couldn’t. I had no transportation and no money.”

Rina Oh Alleges Threats and Psychological Abuse

She claims that Epstein not only isolated her but also threatened her with physical harm if she ever spoke about what she had been told or experienced. “I was trapped. I had no transportation, no money,” she said. “He threatened me with physical harm if I ever told anyone.” 

According to reports, Rina Oh also described what she calls a “protocol” at Epstein’s homes, where many visitors ended up being directed to a massage room. She said that early on she sensed something was wrong.

Now speaking decades later, Rina Oh is demanding accountability for everyone connected to Epstein’s network. She said those named in court documents or files related to the case should be questioned under oath if they have not already testified. “Anyone who’s named in those files needs to be questioned under oath,” she said. “The names are some of the richest and most powerful people in the world.”

Rina Oh Calls for Accountability, Mentions Donald Trump

Rina Oh didn’t stop there. According to reports, she specifically referenced US President Donald Trump, saying, “Trump’s name appears. I think he absolutely is a witness. Should he testify under oath? I think he should.”

Describing Epstein himself, Oh called him “a raging narcissist,” emphasising that the abuse she endured was not just physical but also psychological and emotional. “It wasn’t just physical abuse. It was psychological, emotional,” she said, adding that the damage can take decades to fully overcome.

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 4:28 PM IST
Tags: Epstein filesJeffrey Epsteinlatest news

Who Is Rina Oh? Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘You’re Not Being Obedient’ Survivor Says She Was Isolated At 21, Calls For Donald Trump To Be Questioned Under Oath

