LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting bangladesh Bangladeshi Hindus Aravalli hills definition row BCCI selection 20-point peace plan air pollution Delhi trump zelensky meeting
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’

Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’

US Congressman Ro Khanna has condemned the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker lynched in Bangladesh after blasphemy allegations. Calling the attack horrific, Khanna urged global condemnation of religious hatred and violence against minorities.

US Congressman Ro Khanna Condemns Lynching Of Dipu Chandra Das (PHOTO: X)
US Congressman Ro Khanna Condemns Lynching Of Dipu Chandra Das (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 28, 2025 13:57:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’

US Congressman Ro Khanna didn’t hold back after hearing about the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh. He called the attack “horrific” and demanded a clear, united stand against hatred and bigotry.

You Might Be Interested In

US Congressman condemns killing of Dipu Chandra Das

Khanna posted on X, saying his thoughts and prayers were with Das’s family and friends. He pushed for people to speak up whenever violence is fueled by religious hatred. “We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry,” he wrote.

The murder has sparked outrage across social media. Many are worried about the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh. Dipu, a young man working in a garment factory, was lynched by a crowd after being accused of blasphemy.

Who is Ro Khanna?

He’s a Democrat representing California’s 17th Congressional District, which covers parts of Silicon Valley. Khanna’s parents immigrated from India, and he’s made a name for himself with progressive stances on tech, economic justice, foreign policy, and human rights.

He’s always spoken out for civil liberties worldwide and often weighs in on South Asian issues—especially democracy, religious freedom, and protecting minorities.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s Former PM In ‘Extremely Critical Condition, Will This Make Tarique Rahman Return To London For Her Treatment?

First published on: Dec 28, 2025 1:57 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: bangladeshDipu Chandra Dasro-khannaus congressman

RELATED News

Who Is Balen Shah, And Will He Be The Next PM Of Nepal? Kathmandu Mayor’s Deal With RSP Drops A BIG Hint

What Happened To Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s Former PM In ‘Extremely Critical Condition, Will This Make Tarique Rahman Return To London For Her Treatment?

What Is Inqilab Moncho? Why Is It Planning Mega Blockades Across Bangladesh | Here’s All We Know So Far

Pro-Khalistani Groups Disrupt Bangladesh Hindu Rights Protest In London

Putin Sends Stark Warning: Ukraine Must Accept Peace Or Face Military Action; Here’s Everything We Know

LATEST NEWS

30 Runs In One Over! Kieron Pollard Takes On ILT20’s Highest Wicket-Taker | WATCH

Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’

Stock Market Holidays 2026: Mark Your Calendar As NSE Announces 2026 Trading Holidays

Bengaluru Shocker: Three Men Stalk Woman For Several Kilometers At Night, Harassers Flee After Incident Gets Captured On Camera, Watch

NTA UGC NET December 2025 Exam: Admit Card RELEASED; Know Your Exam Shift, Centre, And Link To Download

Zepto Set To Be India’s Next Big IPO: Quick-Commerce Unicorn Targets Rs 11,000 Crore Listing, Should You Invest?

India’s Forex Reserves Climb To USD 693 Billion, Gold And Dollar Drive Surge, RBI Confident In India’s External Sector Strength

iPhone Leaks: What Apple’s First Foldable May Cost And When It Could Launch? Check Premium Features And Compact Design Here

‘Was in a State of Shock After The First Day’: MCG Curator Takes Responsibility After Fourth Test Ends In Two Days

‘Main Kisi Bollywood Celebrity Se…’ Dhruv Rathee Hits Back At Trollers Over Claims Of Targeting Janhvi Kapoor For Her Tweet On Bangladeshi Hindus; Row Explained

Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’
Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’
Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’
Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’

QUICK LINKS