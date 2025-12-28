Who Is Ro Khanna? Indian-Origin US Congressman Condemns Lynching Of Hindu Worker Dipu Chandra Das In Bangladesh: ‘Act Of Bigotry’

US Congressman Ro Khanna didn’t hold back after hearing about the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a 27-year-old Hindu garment worker in Bangladesh. He called the attack “horrific” and demanded a clear, united stand against hatred and bigotry.

US Congressman condemns killing of Dipu Chandra Das

Khanna posted on X, saying his thoughts and prayers were with Das’s family and friends. He pushed for people to speak up whenever violence is fueled by religious hatred. “We must unequivocally condemn and speak out against these vile acts of hatred and bigotry,” he wrote.

The murder has sparked outrage across social media. Many are worried about the safety of religious minorities in Bangladesh. Dipu, a young man working in a garment factory, was lynched by a crowd after being accused of blasphemy.

Who is Ro Khanna?

He’s a Democrat representing California’s 17th Congressional District, which covers parts of Silicon Valley. Khanna’s parents immigrated from India, and he’s made a name for himself with progressive stances on tech, economic justice, foreign policy, and human rights.

He’s always spoken out for civil liberties worldwide and often weighs in on South Asian issues—especially democracy, religious freedom, and protecting minorities.

ALSO READ: What Happened To Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh’s Former PM In ‘Extremely Critical Condition, Will This Make Tarique Rahman Return To London For Her Treatment?