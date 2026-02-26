LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Robert Edwards? US Multimillionaire And Founder Of Squatty Potty Arrested In Utah For Buying And Receiving Child Pornography

Who Is Robert Edwards? US Multimillionaire And Founder Of Squatty Potty Arrested In Utah For Buying And Receiving Child Pornography

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: February 26, 2026 04:03:28 IST

Squatty Potty co founder, multimillionaire Robert Edwards, has been arrested in Utah on federal charges in connection to the alleged purchase and receipt of child sexual abuse material. The US Attorney office of the district of Utah charges Edwards with the purchase and receipt of illegal images and videos between March 2021 and November 2025. He was indicted by a federal grand jury on February 10 and was arrested 2 days later in Washington County. Investigators reported that the case started when a plainclothes FBI agent was added to an online chat board with a group of individuals sharing such material in an online group where a user known as Edwards could be seen using it.

Federal agents went on to accuse Edwards of spending his PayPal account on more material in May 2025 and four suspicious transactions were detected during the investigation. In November, police raided the home of Edwards and searched the house with a search warrant and found a cellphone in his vehicle that allegedly had various videos and pictures of child sexual abuse content, some downloaded just a few weeks before. More electronic equipment was seized at his house, where they alleged that there were more illegal files. The material was found on various platforms and devices, which reinforced the case against the entrepreneur, according to prosecutors.

Robert Edwards: How He Started ‘Squatty Potty’

At his first hearing, Edwards pleaded innocent and was bailed without detention by Judge Paul Kohler at St. George. He will appear in court again on March 2 to have a detention hearing. In 2011, Edwards started Squatty Potty along with his co founder, having created the product because his mother has chronic constipation. The toilet stool acquired national attention, when he and his mother pitched it to an investor Lori Greiner on the Shark Tank show. The company will subsequently emerge as a business success and transform the family business based in Utah to a multimillion corporation. Edwards is a well known person with a high profile and the brand is very popular, which has caused shockwaves to the business and entertainment community the case has touched.

First published on: Feb 26, 2026 4:03 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS