Home > World > Who is Sergio Gor? Donald Trump Picks Close Political Aide As US Ambassador To India

Trump Names Close Political Aide Sergio Gor As India Ambassador

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: August 23, 2025 03:51:17 IST

US President Donald Trump has announced Sergio Gor as the next US ambassador to India, at a time when relations between Washington and New Delhi face new challenges.

Gor, 38, has been one of Trump’s most trusted political allies and a strong enforcer of loyalty within the administration. He was responsible for screening thousands of appointments during Trump’s presidency.

Despite his influence in conservative politics, Gor has little direct experience in foreign policy. His role so far has mostly included accompanying Trump on overseas trips and reshaping the National Security Council staff.

Announcing the decision on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump said it was crucial to have someone he could fully trust in a key region. “Sergio will make an incredible Ambassador,” Trump wrote, adding that Gor would also serve as a special envoy for South and Central Asia.

Billionaire Elon Musk once called him a “snake” after Gor reportedly blocked Musk’s preferred candidate to head NASA.

Trump’s decision reflects his continued preference for appointing loyal aides and personal friends to important diplomatic roles, often bypassing career diplomats. The State Department’s senior position for South Asia remains vacant.

The appointment comes amid growing tensions with India. Trump has increased tariffs on Indian goods and pressured New Delhi over its energy purchases from Russia. At the same time, India has been strengthening its engagement with both Russia and China, while also being seen by Washington as a counterweight to Beijing.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio backed the nomination, calling Gor an “excellent representative of America” in India.

Tags: donald trumpSergio Gor

