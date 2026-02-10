Who Is Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem? Epstein Emails Citing ‘Best Sex’, ‘Torture Video’ And a ‘Sultan’ Trigger Bombshell Fight Over Redacted DOJ Files

Who is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem? Fresh controversy has erupted around the Jeffrey Epstein case after US Congressman Thomas Massie suggested that one of the redacted names in recently released Justice Department documents belongs to a powerful foreign figure. The disclosure has intensified pressure on the Department of Justice (DOJ) to make public all unredacted material linked to Epstein’s network.

The debate has gained momentum following a Bloomberg report revealing that Epstein exchanged emails with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, the Dubai-based chairman of global ports and logistics giant DP World.

Members of the US Congress who were granted access to unredacted Justice Department files related to Jeffrey Epstein on Monday said they discovered evidence that at least six men had been kept out of the public domain without a valid legal justification.

According to the lawmakers, the redactions obscure individuals they believe were implicated in sex trafficking-related activity. Among them, they said, is at least one high-ranking foreign official.

Report Links Epstein to DP World Chairman Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem

Bloomberg reported that Epstein exchanged emails with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem. The report stated that the email correspondence occurred well after Epstein’s 2008 conviction on charges that included procuring a minor for prostitution.

Also Read: Keir Starmer Refuses To Resign, Vows To Remain UK PM Amid Epstein Scandal Pressure

According to the emails cited by Bloomberg, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem sent Epstein highly personal and candid messages. In one September 2015 email, bin Sulayem referenced a foreign exchange student studying at a university in Dubai, writing, “she got engaged but now she back with me. Amazing body, best sex I’ve ever had.”

However, NewsX cannot independently verify whether Rep. Massie’s reference to a “Sultan” corresponds to any specific individual named in the recently reported Epstein emails, including Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem.

🧵 In response to my posts on X today, DOJ 1) unredacted an FBI file that LABELS two individuals as co-conspirators 2) unredacted a file that lists several men who might be implicated 3) tacitly admitted that Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem was the sender of the torture video — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 10, 2026

Thomas Massie Criticises DOJ Over Epstein File Redactions

Rep. Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican, has been openly critical of Donald Trump’s Justice Department and its handling of redactions in the Epstein files. Massie played a leading role in the congressional push to force the release of the documents and expressed dissatisfaction with the latest disclosure, arguing that identities were being concealed without legal basis.

“This is well known retired CEO. DOJ should unredact this. Why did they redact it?” Massie, 55, wrote on X, sharing a link to an unclassified FBI document that described a “co-conspirator” in Ohio and their “former girlfriend” from Belarus.

DOJ Pushback

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the Justice Department’s approach, asserting that the DOJ was acting transparently.

“The document you cite has numerous victim names,” Blanche wrote on X. “We have just unredacted Les Wexner’s name from this document, but his name already appears in the files thousands of times. DOJ is hiding nothing.”

Massie also highlighted an April email exchange between Epstein and a person whose identity remains redacted.

“Where are you? are you ok, I loved the torture video,” Epstein wrote on April 24. The following morning, the recipient replied, “I am in china I will be in the US 2nd week of may.”

Commenting on the exchange, Massie wrote, “A Sultan seems to have sent this. DOJ should make this pubic.”

DOJ Accuses Thomas Massie of ‘Grandstanding’

Blanche dismissed Massie’s claims, accusing the lawmaker of political posturing.

“You looked at the document. You know it’s an email address that was redacted. The law requires redactions for personally identifiable information, including if in an email address. And you know that the Sultan’s name is available unredacted in the files,” Blanche wrote on X. “See EFTA00666117. Be honest, and stop grandstanding.”

In a subsequent post, Blanche added that the DOJ had “just unredacted all non-victim names” from another document Massie had cited.

Who Is Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem?

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem is the Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, placing him at the helm of one of the world’s largest trade and logistics companies.

He led the creation of DP World and oversaw its transformation into a global logistics powerhouse operating across more than 78 countries. Under his leadership, the company expanded beyond ports to provide end-to-end logistics solutions, with a focus on technology integration and sustainability.

Bin Sulayem has played a central role in Dubai’s rise as a global trade hub. He was instrumental in developing Jebel Ali Port, now the largest man-made harbour in the world and the busiest port in the Middle East.

Also Read: Did Newly Released Epstein Files Show Elon Musk And Mark Zuckerberg At A ‘Wild’ Dinner Party? Here’s What The DOJ PDF Reveals