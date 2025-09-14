Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest
World

Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London's Massive Far-Right Protest

Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest

London saw one of its largest right-wing rallies, with up to 150,000 people joining Tommy Robinson’s “Unite the Kingdom” march, which turned violent, injuring police and leading to 25 arrests. Robinson, known for anti-immigration views, was jailed for false claims about Syrian refugees. Elon Musk voiced support.

Image Credit - X
Image Credit - X

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 14, 2025 18:35:04 IST

On Saturday, London saw one of the biggest right-wing protests in years, with about 110,000 to 150,000 people joining the march. The rally, called “Unite the Kingdom” and led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson, turned violent, leaving over two dozen police officers injured. Police said they arrested at least 25 people.

Protesters waved British flags and carried signs showing support for Robinson, one of the UK’s most famous far-right figures.

“The silent majority will be silent no longer,” Robinson said to the crowd. “Today is the spark of a cultural revolution.”

What Do We Know About Tommy Robinson?

Tommy Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, is known for his strong anti-immigration and anti-Islam views. He was born to an Irish mother and an English father, and later took the name Lennon from his stepfather.

Robinson first became widely known in 2009 when he co-founded the English Defence League (EDL), a far-right group in his hometown of Luton. The group stayed active until the mid-to-late 2010s.

In his personal life, Robinson married Jenna Lennon in 2011. The couple divorced in 2021, shortly before he was declared bankrupt. Reports say his controversial public image caused problems in the marriage.

Robinson Was Sent to Jail for Making False Statements about Syrian Refugees

In October last year, Robinson was sentenced to 18 months in prison for breaking a High Court order that banned him from repeating false claims about Syrian refugees. This came after he lost a libel case over comments he made in interviews and in his documentary “Silenced”.

The film, which was shown in London’s Trafalgar Square, was viewed millions of times. Robinson served his sentence in Belmarsh prison and was released early in May this year. During his time in prison, thousands of his supporters marched in London demanding his release.

Elon Musk Supports Robinson

Billionaire Elon Musk joined through a video link, saying: “Whether you choose violence or not, violence is coming to you. You either fight back or you die.”

Robinson has often called billionaire Elon Musk one of his supporters. While Robinson was jailed, Musk commented on the Labour government’s refusal to hold a national inquiry into Robinson’s case and shared posts backing him. After his release, Robinson praised Musk, saying, “If we didn’t have X, everyone would just think I lied.”

Also Read: Britain's Far-Right Revival: Why Europe Should Be Worried

Tags: London protest, Syrian refugees, Tommy Robinson, Unite the Kingdom rally

Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London's Massive Far-Right Protest
Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest

Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest

Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest
Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest
Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest
Who Is Tommy Robinson? The Man Behind London’s Massive Far-Right Protest

QUICK LINKS