Who Is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi Player Faces Heat After Playing For Team India In Bahrain, Wearing Indian Jersey In A Private Tournament

Who Is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi Player Faces Heat After Playing For Team India In Bahrain, Wearing Indian Jersey In A Private Tournament

A Pakistani kabaddi player, Ubaidullah Rajput, is facing possible disciplinary action after images of him wearing an Indian jersey at a private tournament in Bahrain went viral. The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation has called an emergency meeting to review the issue. Rajput has apologised, saying he was unaware the private team would be labeled as “India” and denied intentionally representing the Indian side.

Ubaidullah rajput, a pakistani international kabaddi player is under intense scrutiny for wearing an Indian jersey at a private event in Bahrain. (Image: Instagram/ubaidullah__rajput)
Ubaidullah rajput, a pakistani international kabaddi player is under intense scrutiny for wearing an Indian jersey at a private event in Bahrain. (Image: Instagram/ubaidullah__rajput)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: December 18, 2025 20:04:07 IST

Who Is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi Player Faces Heat After Playing For Team India In Bahrain, Wearing Indian Jersey In A Private Tournament

A Pakistani international kabaddi player, Ubaidullah Rajput, is facing possible disciplinary action due to his participation in a private tournament in Bahrain. His pictures wearing an Indian jersey and waving the Indian flag during the GCC Cup on December 16 online went viral and sparked a controversy. Ubaid is facing sharp criticism from Pakistani sports officials. 

The Pakistan Kabaddi Federation (PKF) has called an emergency meeting on December 27 to review the issue and decide action against Ubaidullah Rajput and several other players. PKF Secretary Rana Sarwar confirmed the meeting and talked about the event in Bahrain. He explained that, “I can confirm it was a private event with private teams formed under the names of India, Pakistan, Canada, Iran, etc. by the organisers. But all the teams had players of their own origin.” Sarwar further said that “Indian players represented the Indian private side and Ubaidullah played for them, which is unacceptable in these circumstances.”

16 Pakistani players who travelled to the country and participated in the event without the approval of the federation. Sarwar, when asked about them, said that, “As a result, action will also be taken against these players for falsely playing under the name of the Pakistan team.”

Why did Ubaidullah Rajput represent the Indian team?

A very popular Pakistani international kabaddi player, Rajput, tried to clarify the issue and apologised publicly. While giving his version of the events, Rajput said that he was invited to play in the tournament for a private side, “But I didn’t know until later they had named the side Indian team and I told the organisers to not use the names India and Pakistan.” He further explained that, “In private competitions in the past Indian and Pakistan players have played together for a private team but never under the names of India or Pakistan.”  

Ubaid stressed that he was not under the impression that he was representing the Indian team; he found out about it later and would not even think to do something like this after the conflict. 

The PKF is now set to decide the matter during the meeting, as Rajput’s future in the sport is uncertain. 

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 8:04 PM IST
Who Is Ubaidullah Rajput? Pakistani Kabaddi Player Faces Heat After Playing For Team India In Bahrain, Wearing Indian Jersey In A Private Tournament

QUICK LINKS