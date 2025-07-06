Who Is Vaibhav Taneja? The Indian-Origin Tesla CFO Chosen By Elon Musk As Treasurer Of His America Party

Indian-origin executive Vaibhav Taneja has been named by Elon Musk as the treasurer of his newly-formed America Party. the reveallation came after a clipping of paperwork filed to register the party went viral on Sunday.

Musk had earlier announced that he would be launching a new political party to challenge the United States’ two-party system. He created a poll on his socila media platform X soliciting views of people whether he should form a party.

Musk on Saturday night formally announced the creation of new pary called, America Party, following his feud with the President Donald Trump and the Republican Party over the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill.’

The official Federal Election Commission (FEC) form, screenshots of which are circulating on social media, lists the party’s headquarters at 1 Rocker Road, Hawthorne.

The form names Elon Musk as the sole candidate of the party. while aibhav Taneja is listed as the custodian of records and treasurer, with a Texas address linked to his name.

But Who Is Vaibhav Taneja?

Vaibhav Taneja is currently holding the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at Tesla, a position he filled in August 2023 following the departure of Zach Kirkhorn.

Vaibhav is an Indian-origin executive and has been cruical in managing Tesla’s financial and accounting operations for several years.

Taneja was having a finance role at SolarCity and then after Muk bough it in 2017, Vaibhav joined Tesla.

Ealier, vaibhav worked for17 years at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), in both India and the US, eventually becoming Senior Manager in Assurance.

Vaibhav is known for maintaining a low public profile and his steady leadership while he is being credited for playing a significant role in overseeing Tesla’s financial strategies.

Vaibhav Taneja: A Delhi University Graduate Who Made It Big

Taneja is a Delhi University graduate from 1999 Commerce batch. He then earned a Charterd Accountants’s degree in 2000 through the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. In 2006 he earned a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the United States.

Taneja is also a director at Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited, where he is said to be contributing to the Tesla’s growth strategy in the Indian market.

Vaibhav Taneja Earns More Than Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella

Vaibhav Taneja recently made headlines for receiving a staggering $139 million pay package in 2024. reportedly he is one of the highest-paid Indian-origin executives in the U.S. His compensation surpasing the likes of of Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google parent Alphabet, who earned $10.73 million, and Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, who earned $79.1 million in the same year.

Why Is Elon Musk Facing Backlash Over Appointing Vaibhav Taneja As Treasurer of America Party?

Vaibhav Taneja’s official filing for the America Party as a treasurer has sparked backlash against Elon Musk on social media. High profile right wing X users are terming it the ‘H-1B Party’ in a reference to the US visa program that allows US companies to employ foreign workers. Critics pointed out that with Taneja, an Indian-origin executive, as treasurer, the America Party symbolically represents the H-1B workforce.

The debate gains more traction as Elon Musk has previously expressed strong support for the H-1B visa program.

