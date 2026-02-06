Who Is Vladimir Alexeyev? Meet The Powerful Russian Intelligence General Shot Multiple Times By Unknown Men Outside His Moscow Home

Senior Russian military official Vladimir Alexeyev was shot several times outside his Moscow home on Friday morning and is now hospitalised, officials said. The attack appears to be an apparent assassination attempt on one of Russia’s most powerful intelligence officers.

As per reports, the shooting happened at a residential building on Volokolamsk Highway in northwest Moscow.

Investigation Underway in Vladimir Alexeyev shooting

According to Russia’s Investigative Committee, an unidentified assailant fired several shots at Vladimir Alexeyev before fleeing the scene. The official statement said, “The victim has been hospitalised.” Investigators immediately opened a criminal case for attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms.

Police and forensic teams are reviewing CCTV footage and questioning witnesses to find the shooter. A spokesperson for the Investigative Committee, Svetlana Petrenko, told reporters that authorities are working to identify the person or persons involved.

Who Is Vladimir Alexeyev?

Vladimir Alexeyev is the first deputy head of Russia’s military intelligence agency, the GRU. He is a senior figure in Russia’s General Staff and has played a major role in military operations. He was responsible for relations between the Defence Ministry and the Wagner mercenary group. Alexeyev also led intelligence operations during Russia’s intervention in Syria, according to reports.

The attack on Vladimir Alexeyev comes amid a string of strikes targeting high-ranking Russian military officials since the start of the Ukraine war. In December 2025, another top officer, Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov, was killed by a bomb placed under his car in Moscow. In 2024, Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov was killed when an explosive device hidden in a scooter detonated.

Pattern of Attacks on Russian Officers

Russian authorities have not publicly identified a suspect or motive in the shooting of Vladimir Alexeyev. Some analysts note that past attacks have sometimes been blamed on Ukrainian intelligence, but no definitive evidence has been provided. Ukraine has not commented on this latest incident.

The Kremlin expressed concern and emphasised the need for better protection of senior officials. President Vladimir Putin has been briefed on the case, according to sources. Speculation continues about whether the shooting is linked to tensions with Ukraine or internal rivalries.

At the hospital, the current condition of Vladimir Alexeyev remains unclear. State media said he is in serious condition, and doctors are monitoring his injuries.

