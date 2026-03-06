LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bob Harlan aerial incidents Beirut Dahiyeh attack DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death iran israel news Balendra Shah Bob Harlan aerial incidents Beirut Dahiyeh attack DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death iran israel news Balendra Shah Bob Harlan aerial incidents Beirut Dahiyeh attack DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death iran israel news Balendra Shah Bob Harlan aerial incidents Beirut Dahiyeh attack DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death iran israel news Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bob Harlan aerial incidents Beirut Dahiyeh attack DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death iran israel news Balendra Shah Bob Harlan aerial incidents Beirut Dahiyeh attack DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death iran israel news Balendra Shah Bob Harlan aerial incidents Beirut Dahiyeh attack DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death iran israel news Balendra Shah Bob Harlan aerial incidents Beirut Dahiyeh attack DHS Secretary Bihar Governor Syed Ata Hasnain Dubai Indians advisory ind vs eng aviation sector ali khamenei death iran israel news Balendra Shah
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89

Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89

Bob Harlan, former Green Bay Packers President and CEO, passed away at 89, leaving a legacy of transforming the team, redeveloping Lambeau Field, hiring Ron Wolf, and creating lasting community initiatives.

Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: March 6, 2026 05:30:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89

Bob Harlan, Former Packers President and CEO, Passes Away at 89

Bob Harlan, who created the current Green Bay Packers organization, died on March 5, 2026, at 89 years old. Harlan dedicated 37 years to the Packers organization, which he led as President and CEO from 1989 until 2008. His work as an executive brought about significant changes to the organization. The team achieved its first period of successful performance after his leadership transformed the organization from its two-decade period of “losing lethargy” into its present state of success. Harlan implemented groundbreaking choices when he selected Ron Wolf to manage football operations with complete authority. He redeveloped Lambeau Field to protect the team’s economics and cultural identity from its small-market home base.

Packers fans, sports enthusiasts, and even casual observers can all agree: Harlan wasn’t just a president- he was the Packers’ secret weapon.

You Might Be Interested In

Bob Harlan’s Legendary Career: Transforming the Packers Into a Powerhouse

Bob Harlan transformed the Green Bay Packers through his presidency. Harlan became the first Packers president with sports management expertise, which he used to introduce innovative ideas that helped the team escape its history of underachievement. Harlan made headlines in 1991 when he appointed Ron Wolf as General Manager, giving him complete authority over football operations, which started the Brett Favre era and brought a Super Bowl XXXI victory.

Harlan redeveloped Lambeau Field through a $295 million renovation, securing the small-market team’s financial stability and providing fans with a stadium to support their team for future generations. He established Green Bay as the permanent home of the Packers by ending the 62-year practice of sharing home games with Milwaukee. Harlan and his wife Madeline created a humanitarian fund to assist cancer patients, demonstrating his dedication to helping others while building his football team.

Packers’ Statement on Passing Of President Bob Harlan

The Packers said: “Bob was a visionary leader whose impact on the franchise was transformational. From hiring Ron Wolf to redeveloping Lambeau Field, Bob restored the Packers to competitive excellence. We send our deepest sympathies to his wife, Madeline, and the entire Harlan family.”

What Was The Cause of Bob Harlan’s Death?

Bob Harlan died at the age of 89 during his treatment at St. Mary’s Hospital in Green Bay. The official cause of death remains unconfirmed, keeping fans and the football community in remembrance of his legacy while the family requests privacy during this difficult time.

Harlan is survived by his wife, Madeline, and their three sons, including renowned sports broadcaster Kevin Harlan.

(With Inputs)

Also Read: ‘Vladimir’ Arrives On Netflix: When And Where Viewers In India…

First published on: Mar 6, 2026 5:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bob HarlanBrett Favre eracharitable workGreen Bay PackersHarlan familyhome-hero-pos-8Kevin HarlanLambeau Field renovationNFL executivesNFL team transformationPackers historyPackers legacyPackers PresidentRon Wolf hiringsports managementSuper Bowl XXXI

RELATED News

Israel Strikes Hezbollah Infrastructure in Beirut: Explosions Rock Dahiyeh, Residents Evacuate Amid Rising Regional Tensions; Reports

Explosions Rock Gulf Cities as US-Iran Conflict Widens: Doha and Manama Hit, Kuwait Under Fresh Missile Attacks, Blasts Near Abu Dhabi Airport

Indian Embassy In UAE Shares Update on Flight Resumptions Amid Middle East Tensions: Relief Flights, Schedules, Advisory, and Helpline Numbers- Check Latest Updates

Stock Market Today: Wall Street In Red, Rising Oil Prices Crushes Dow Jones Futures- What It Means for Dalal Street’s Final Trading of the Week

America Decides Iran’s Next Supreme Leader: Trump Says He Must Be Involved In The Selection, Calls Khamenei Jr. “Unacceptable”- Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Sukhoi-30 MKI Fighter Jet Crashes 60 Km From Jorhat Airbase In Assam After Takeoff, Search Intensifies For Missing Pilots

Kristi Noem Steps Down, Markwayne Mullin Takes The Reins As DHS Secretary; Trump Taps “MAGA Warrior” For US Border Security

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By India During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final

IND vs ENG: List Of Records Broken By Sanju Samson During T20 World Cup 2026 Semi-Final Match

Centre Reshapes Raj Bhavans: President Murmu Appoints New Governors In 7 States; New LGs Named For Delhi And Ladakh- Check The Full List Of Who Got Which Responsibility

IND vs ENG: Sanju Samson Channels His Inner Virat Kohli And MS Dhoni During T20 World Cup Semi-Finals

IND vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2026: Jacob Bethell’s Hundred In Vain As India Beat England To Qualify For Final

America Decides Iran’s Next Supreme Leader: Trump Says He Must Be Involved In The Selection, Calls Khamenei Jr. “Unacceptable”- Here’s What We Know

ISL 2025-26: East Bengal and FC Goa Settle For Goalless Stalemate in Kolkata

WATCH: Axar Patel Pulls Off Kapil Dev-Like Catch to Dismiss Harry Brook in IND vs ENG T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal

Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89
Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89
Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89
Who Was Bob Harlan? Green Bay Packers’ Former President And CEO Passes Away At 89

QUICK LINKS