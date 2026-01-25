LIVE TV
Who Was Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik? Another Hindu Man Burnt Alive In Bangladesh, Family Calls It 'Planned Murder'

Who Was Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik? Another Hindu Man Burnt Alive In Bangladesh, Family Calls It ‘Planned Murder’

A 23-year-old Hindu man was burned alive inside a garage in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district, an incident his family has described as a 'planned murder'. The victim was identified as Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik, a resident of Lakshmipur village in Cumilla district.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: January 25, 2026 10:01:30 IST

A 23-year-old Hindu man was burned alive inside a garage in Bangladesh’s Narsingdi district, an incident his family has described as a ‘planned murder’. The killing has once again raised concerns over the safety of religious minorities in the country. The incident occurred late Friday night near the Mosque Market area, close to the Narsingdi Police Lines.

The victim was reportedly asleep inside the garage when the fire broke out.

Who Was Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik?

The victim was identified as Chanchal Chandra Bhoumik, a resident of Lakshmipur village in Cumilla district. He had been living in Narsingdi for work and had been employed at the garage for several years. Chanchal was the middle son of his family and its sole breadwinner.

His family has alleged that the killing was premeditated and has demanded the immediate arrest of those involved, along with the harshest possible punishment.

Garage Set Ablaze While Victim Slept

According to eyewitnesses and local sources, unidentified assailants allegedly poured petrol on the shutter of the garage from outside and set it on fire. The flames quickly spread inside, leaving the victim trapped. A video circulating on social media shows a person igniting the fire outside the shop moments before it was engulfed in flames.

Local residents alerted the fire service, following which a team from the Narsingdi Fire Service rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to bring the blaze under control after nearly an hour. Once the fire was extinguished, the charred body of the victim was recovered from inside the garage. Eyewitnesses said he remained trapped for a prolonged period and died a painful death.

Police Probe Underway, Minority Groups Express Concern

Police said evidence has been collected from the scene, and CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined. The process of registering a formal case is underway, officials added. The incident has triggered tension in the locality.

Leaders of the local Hindu community condemned the killing and urged authorities to ensure swift justice and stronger security measures for minorities.

Background

The killing comes amid a series of violent incidents targeting minorities in Bangladesh in recent months. On December 18, garment factory worker Dipu Chandra Das was lynched and later set on fire over alleged blasphemy. Days later, Amrit Mondal was beaten to death by a mob in Rajbari district.

More recently, Hindu trader Liton Chandra Das was killed in Kaliganj, while fuel station worker Ripon Saha died after being crushed while trying to stop a vehicle fleeing without payment.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 10:01 AM IST
QUICK LINKS